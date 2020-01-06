By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dog Food 2Kg

4.5(25)Write a review
image 1 of Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dog Food 2Kg
£ 3.95
£1.98/kg

Product Description

  • Caring for the Environment
  • As part of our efforts to keep packaging to a minimum and help send less packaging waste to landfill, this bag is made from recyclable paper.
  • Discover our full range of products at harringtonspetfood.com
  • Join the conversation, share your stories and more...
  • Facebook and Instagram
  • Rich in salmon & potato, adult complete, for all dogs aged 8 weeks onwards
  • Fish & Meat ingredients #1: Fish & meat meals naturally contribute essential amino-acid proteins and at this balanced level puts animal proteins as the #1 source.
  • The Natural Choice
  • A Harringtons dog is a naturally happy and healthy dog
  • Our range of food has loads of natural ingredients that provide all the wholesome nutrients and goodness your dog needs, with no artificial colours or flavours & no added wheat
  • The Harringtons Story
  • In the 19th century, Great Grandfather Harrington started milling in Yorkshire. Three generations later, Harringtons retains a proud family tradition of producing top quality pet foods, sourcing locally grown products wherever possible, to give your dog natural, wholesome food.
  • SP Harrington
  • Recipe: 26g Salmon* in every 100g kibble, rich in Potato
  • *6.5% dried Salmon, equivalent to 26g Salmon in every 100g kibble.
  • Fish & meat ingredients #1
  • All natural ingredients with added vitamins & minerals
  • Salmon, a good source of protein for energy, growth & repair
  • Seaweed, a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements
  • Prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system
  • Balanced ratio of omega 6 & 3 oils for a glossy coat
  • Yucca to help reduce unpleasant odours from flatulence
  • No nasties, soya and dairy
  • Pack size: 2KG
  • Vitamin E & omega 3 to help support a healthy immune system

Information

Ingredients

26% Salmon & Meat Meals (6.5% Dried Salmon*), Maize, Potato (14%), Rice, Barley, Poultry Fat, Poultry Gravy, Linseed, Maize Protein, Beet Pulp, Minerals, Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Salmon, equivalent to 26g Salmon in every 100g Kibble

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Soya

Storage

To keep fresh, store this pack in a cool, dry place, with the top of the bag folded down.

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Calories per 100g = 358 Kcal
  • Feeding Guide
  • The recommended daily servings are for a guide only. How much you feed also depends on age, breed and level of activity. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often (2-3 times a day) and to appetite. Ensure clean, fresh water is always available.
  • 3-10kg: 65-180g
  • 10-20kg: 180-360g
  • 20-40kg: 360-540g
  • 40kg+: 540g+

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Our Promise To You
  • We pride ourselves on our high quality standards but if for any reason you are unhappy with this product, please contact us at info@harringtonspetfood.com or at the address below. Please remember to tell us where you purchased our product. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • PO Box 160,
  • Thirsk,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • YO7 3WJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Net Contents

2kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAnalytical Constituents:
Protein21.5%
Fat Content10%
Crude Fibre3.5%
Crude Ash8.5%
Omega 61.9%
Omega 30.5%
Vitamin A15,000 iu
Vitamin D31500 iu
Vitamin E100mg
Iron (Iron Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Zinc (Zinc Sulphate Monohydrate)50 mg
Manganese (Manganous Oxide)40 mg
Copper (Copper (II) Sulphate Pentahydrate)5 mg
Iodine (Calcium Iodate Anhydrous)1 mg
Selenium (Sodium Selenite)0.1 mg
Additives (Per kg):-
Nutritional Additives:-
Antioxidants (tocopherol rich extracts - natural antioxidant)-

25 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Dog happy but don’t like packaging.

3 stars

Bought this for my 5 year old dog and she did like it. It is a bit smelly but the dog enjoyed it. The bag is all paper with is environmentaly friendly but it seems to rip easily so needed to put it in a plastic bag or box anyway.

Fish makes a nice change for my grain intolerant d

4 stars

Fish makes a nice change for my grain intolerant dog. Nice small pieces for smaller mouths and seemed to go down well!

We would never have thought of giving our dog salm

5 stars

We would never have thought of giving our dog salmon but she absolutely loved it! She now recognises the package and dances around as soon as she sees it. As she is getting on in years we are sure the natural ingredients are very good for her and her joints.

Wilson is loving it

5 stars

My dog loves Harrington’s food and this was no different. I feel I’m giving him something natural and healthy and he gobbles it up. Great to see I can buy grain free local as well Report

Definitely gets a thumbs/paws up from my dog

5 stars

My dog definitely approved of this food and ate the whole bowl full immediately with no hesitation. He was licking his lips afterwards and wagging his tail so I’m sure he liked it a lot. This dog food is grain free and seems to be very good for him so I will definitely be buying it again and would recommend it.

Happy dog

5 stars

Luna loves this a lot, as soon as I bring it home she is happy, none left on any feed :)

One of Ava’s favourite flavours. Harrington’s also

5 stars

One of Ava’s favourite flavours. Harrington’s also really helped with her digestion. All round this food seems perfect for her!

Everyone's a winner!

5 stars

My Springer Meg loves this! I try to feed my family a healthy balanced diet with limited artificial colourings and preservatives. Feeding this dry dog food to Meg gives me peace of mind that I'm doing the best for her too.

Recyclable bag

3 stars

Although a good price, this food is not as sensitive on my dogs stomach as the other Harrington’s varieties. I like the recyclable bag.

Barnaby loved this all that was left was a clean b

5 stars

Barnaby loved this all that was left was a clean bowl

1-10 of 25 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

