Harringtons Salmon & Potato Dog Food 2Kg

Dog happy but don’t like packaging.
Bought this for my 5 year old dog and she did like it. It is a bit smelly but the dog enjoyed it. The bag is all paper with is environmentaly friendly but it seems to rip easily so needed to put it in a plastic bag or box anyway.
Fish makes a nice change for my grain intolerant dog. Nice small pieces for smaller mouths and seemed to go down well!
We would never have thought of giving our dog salmon but she absolutely loved it! She now recognises the package and dances around as soon as she sees it. As she is getting on in years we are sure the natural ingredients are very good for her and her joints.
Wilson is loving it
My dog loves Harrington’s food and this was no different. I feel I’m giving him something natural and healthy and he gobbles it up. Great to see I can buy grain free local as well Report
Definitely gets a thumbs/paws up from my dog
My dog definitely approved of this food and ate the whole bowl full immediately with no hesitation. He was licking his lips afterwards and wagging his tail so I’m sure he liked it a lot. This dog food is grain free and seems to be very good for him so I will definitely be buying it again and would recommend it.
Happy dog
Luna loves this a lot, as soon as I bring it home she is happy, none left on any feed :)
One of Ava’s favourite flavours. Harrington’s also really helped with her digestion. All round this food seems perfect for her!
Everyone's a winner!
My Springer Meg loves this! I try to feed my family a healthy balanced diet with limited artificial colourings and preservatives. Feeding this dry dog food to Meg gives me peace of mind that I'm doing the best for her too.
Recyclable bag
Although a good price, this food is not as sensitive on my dogs stomach as the other Harrington’s varieties. I like the recyclable bag.
Barnaby loved this all that was left was a clean bowl