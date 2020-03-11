Garnier Body 7Days Aloe Hand Milk 100Ml

Good Product
It is really a good product and have not regretted for buying. Great.
amazingly soft hands
this is a bit dearer than i usually go for but im glad i did !!
Good product, great moisturiser
Bought this as a stocking filler and it went down really well
Lovely texture, works beautifully
Bought as a gift for my mum in law, she loved it so much, I bought myself some.
Effective good quality product
This leaves your hands feeling beautifully soft without being sticky.
Very pleased with purchase
Easily absorbed hand cream which leaves hands feeling smooth. Pleasant scent.