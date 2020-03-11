By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Body 7Days Aloe Hand Milk 100Ml

5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Garnier Body 7Days Aloe Hand Milk 100Ml
£ 2.00
£2.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Intensive 7 Days Aloe Vera Hand Cream Normal Sensitive Skin
  • Feel the difference for moisturised hands after just 7 days
  • Enriched with aloe vera & L-Bifidus for soft, supple skin
  • 100ml bottle of hand cream that moisturises after washing
  • Is this Protecting Hand Cream right for me?
  • Yes, if you have normal to dry hands and are looking for an intensive daily care.
  • How does it work?
  • Its ultra-hydrating formula is enriched with L-Bifidus*, an anti-evaporation active, and Aloe Vera extract to protect and intensely moisturise even dry hands.
  • Effective results:
  • 95% of women found their skin felt softer(1)
  • 83% of women felt that their skin was protected against dryness(1)
  • After 7 days, dryness: -37%(2)
  • Hydration so intense, that skin still stays hydrated after 1 hand wash.
  • (1) Consumer test - 82 subjects - 4 weeks.
  • (2) Clinical scoring - 40 subjects - 7 days.
  • Skin is still hydrated after washing**
  • *Lysate of Bifidus - **Resistant to one wash - Instrumental test.
  • Normal to dry hands
  • Fast absorbing
  • Non-greasy and non-sticky formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Cetyl Alcohol, Dimethicone, Aloe Barbadensis / Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Benzyl Salicylate, Bifida Ferment Lysate, Caprylyl Glycol, Carbomer, Citral, Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Linalool, Olea Europaea Oil / Olive Fruit Oil, Palmitic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Hydroxide, Stearic Acid, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Preparation and Usage

  • How do I use?
  • Apply daily to hands that are clean and dry. Gently massage the cream all over your skin.
  • The nourishing and non-greasy texture is easily applied and quickly absorbed into skin.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

6 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Good Product

5 stars

It is really a good product and have not regretted for buying. Great.

amazingly soft hands

5 stars

this is a bit dearer than i usually go for but im glad i did !!

Good product, great moisturiser

4 stars

Bought this as a stocking filler and it went down really well

Lovely texture, works beautifully

5 stars

Bought as a gift for my mum in law, she loved it so much, I bought myself some.

Effective good quality product

5 stars

This leaves your hands feeling beautifully soft without being sticky.

Very pleased with purchase

5 stars

Easily absorbed hand cream which leaves hands feeling smooth. Pleasant scent.

