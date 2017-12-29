Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly 100Ml

I love vasaline 5 stars Review from unilever.com 29th December 2017 I love using vasaline specially on my lips this time of year when they are constantly dry. It worked wonders when i was full of cold too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for lots of things 4 stars Review from unilever.com 20th December 2017 Well what can i say ive been trying this product for last 2weeks now and instead of just trying it on myself to see what difference it would make i found i ended up using it on my daughter and my baby son too! I started trying on my self as i suffer really bad dry hands especially in the winter to the point they bleed so thought i would give vaseline pure petroleum jelly a try and i can say its made a world of difference i apply it once in the morning after i have got ready and then just before i go to bed i apply again and its kept them really soft and got rid of all the dryness which all the creams i get from my gp dont work this well. Then only downside i found in using it on my hands was its fairly oily on the palms of my hands so end up wiping with wipes so i havent got to worry about touching things but other than that i found this to be brilliant for my hands. I also used on my daughters lip as she constantly licks her lips and makes them sore so for the last 4days have been using it and its now near enough gone! Also my baby has had a really bad cold and where i have to constantly wipe his nose was getting red and sore so apply a tiny bit to the sore area amd its made a barrier and kept it from getting sore and has cleaned up where it was red and sore. So overall i have tried this product on myself and 2 of my children and for different things and have found this to be so useful! Cant believe i never thought i could use it for so many different things its brilliant and will be making sure i always have stock in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline is amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 It's Amazing. After having fake nails on it nourishes the nail bed once there removed and with the cold weather it's been a god send for cracked bleeding knuckles. After leaving a thick layer on and covering for 15 minutes my skin is back to its notmal self. X [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline to the rescue 4 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 The Vaseline couldn't of arrived at a better time. Our house was full of cold. It came in handy pot so no ruinung your nails like with the tins. I have used it constantly over the last 2weeks on my chapped lips and sore nose. It soothed my lips and healed them quickly while giving them plenty of moisture. My nose was red raw but not anymore. The Vaseline lasted hours or until you rubbed it off. A little goes a very long way so you get your value for money. I've always used Vaseline but this new one doesn't seem so heavy or greasy so will definitely keep using it. A staple for any ladies handbag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs shelley topping 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I think Vaseline has done my lips good over winter..ive used it as a barrier and I've had no cracked or peeling skin on my lips.I've also been using it on my hands to protect them against the cold.i usually get chapped hands and Vaseline have protected them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 I’ve always suffered from irritable and dry patches of skin, a lot of things I’ve tried don’t actually work. Since using vaseline pure petroleum jelly my skins got so much better, it really keeps the areas I have issues with moisturised and is also great for using frequently. All in all a great product! Would definetly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I live by this product! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Great product. Used it to take on holiday with me as we all know that the sun combined with long flights doesn’t help your lips - this product helped bring them back to life whilst protecting them from the sun! Also used it on my skin and felt silky smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline pure petroleum jelly 100 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Well what can I say this stuff is wonderful!!not only does Vaseline pure help chapped lips and skin, I have also incorporated this into my makeup application routine!!a small sweep of Vaseline over eyebrows and eyelids helps to keep makeup in place and gives an illuminating glow!i would definitely recommend to a friend and would be lost without this beauty staple in my life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everybody should have some 5 stars Review from unilever.com 19th December 2017 Vaseline Petroleum Jelly has so many uses. Because my job requires me to wash my hands and wear protective gloves my hands can become really dry, especially in the winter, but Vaseline counteracts that. I also use it when I dye my hair by putting it around my hairline to stop any stray colour from staining my skin. Couldn't be without it xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]