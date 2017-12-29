Vaseline Original Petroleum Jelly 100Ml

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Moisturise your skin
  • Pure petroleum jelly
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Vaseline Jelly is the original skin protectant – it has been used to protect and help heal dry skin since 1870, and to this day, it effectively cares for your skin. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original is triple-purified petrolatum and hypoallergenic. Vaseline Jelly is the ideal product for a multitude of uses, and vaseline benefits include use as a moisturiser for sensitive skin. Petroleum Jelly uses also include hydrating your lips and moisturising your cuticles. Petroleum jelly is great for all types of dry skin.
  • Vaseline Petroleum Jelly original is a product you can trust. Its triple-purification seal guarantees each jar of Vaseline Jelly has been purified not once, but three times to remove impurities, ensuring pure petroleum jelly. It is dermatologist recommended and is appropriate for use by those with sensitive skin. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly original is also a fragrance free, hypoallergenic moisturiser that is a non-irritating and non-comedogenic (it won’t clog your pores).
  • Original Vaseline Jelly has many uses, including personal care, baby care and beauty. Unlike some topical lotions and creams, Vaseline Jelly penetrates into surface skin layers and locks in moisture to create a protective barrier. By sealing in moisture, it assists the skins natural recover to help dry skin heal. This can rejuvenate visibly dry skin and help reduce the appearance of fine, dry lines.
  • Vaseline Jelly creates a protective barrier that protects skin against environmental factors, such as windburn – and has been used for over 100 years to protect minor cuts, scrapes, and burns
  • A moisturiser for sensitive skin should be gentle on the skin, safe and effective at moisturising and protecting your skin. Vaseline Petroleum Jelly combines all of these properties in one convenient, flip-cap jar. Regular use of this hypoallergenic moisturiser will help you gently care for your skin and maintain smooth, deeply moisturised skin.
  • Vaseline Petroleum Jelly Original has a variety of preventative and protective uses, including dry skin relief, and protection from minor cuts
  • 100% pure petroleum jelly, triple-purified, purity guaranteed, can be used as a nappy cream
  • Gentle on your skin, hypoallergenic and non-comedogenic (won't clog pores) Can be used after baby wipes
  • Reduces the appearance of fine, dry lines
  • Protects your skin from windburn and chapping
  • Helps protect minor cuts, scrapes and burns
  • Pack size: 100ml

Information

Ingredients

Petrolatum, BHT, Tocopheryl Acetate

Storage

null

Produce of

India

Warnings

  • Warning: As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

100 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

47 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

I love vasaline

5 stars

I love using vasaline specially on my lips this time of year when they are constantly dry. It worked wonders when i was full of cold too. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great for lots of things

4 stars

Well what can i say ive been trying this product for last 2weeks now and instead of just trying it on myself to see what difference it would make i found i ended up using it on my daughter and my baby son too! I started trying on my self as i suffer really bad dry hands especially in the winter to the point they bleed so thought i would give vaseline pure petroleum jelly a try and i can say its made a world of difference i apply it once in the morning after i have got ready and then just before i go to bed i apply again and its kept them really soft and got rid of all the dryness which all the creams i get from my gp dont work this well. Then only downside i found in using it on my hands was its fairly oily on the palms of my hands so end up wiping with wipes so i havent got to worry about touching things but other than that i found this to be brilliant for my hands. I also used on my daughters lip as she constantly licks her lips and makes them sore so for the last 4days have been using it and its now near enough gone! Also my baby has had a really bad cold and where i have to constantly wipe his nose was getting red and sore so apply a tiny bit to the sore area amd its made a barrier and kept it from getting sore and has cleaned up where it was red and sore. So overall i have tried this product on myself and 2 of my children and for different things and have found this to be so useful! Cant believe i never thought i could use it for so many different things its brilliant and will be making sure i always have stock in [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline is amazing

5 stars

It's Amazing. After having fake nails on it nourishes the nail bed once there removed and with the cold weather it's been a god send for cracked bleeding knuckles. After leaving a thick layer on and covering for 15 minutes my skin is back to its notmal self. X [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline to the rescue

4 stars

The Vaseline couldn't of arrived at a better time. Our house was full of cold. It came in handy pot so no ruinung your nails like with the tins. I have used it constantly over the last 2weeks on my chapped lips and sore nose. It soothed my lips and healed them quickly while giving them plenty of moisture. My nose was red raw but not anymore. The Vaseline lasted hours or until you rubbed it off. A little goes a very long way so you get your value for money. I've always used Vaseline but this new one doesn't seem so heavy or greasy so will definitely keep using it. A staple for any ladies handbag. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mrs shelley topping

5 stars

I think Vaseline has done my lips good over winter..ive used it as a barrier and I've had no cracked or peeling skin on my lips.I've also been using it on my hands to protect them against the cold.i usually get chapped hands and Vaseline have protected them [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product!

5 stars

I’ve always suffered from irritable and dry patches of skin, a lot of things I’ve tried don’t actually work. Since using vaseline pure petroleum jelly my skins got so much better, it really keeps the areas I have issues with moisturised and is also great for using frequently. All in all a great product! Would definetly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I live by this product!

5 stars

Great product. Used it to take on holiday with me as we all know that the sun combined with long flights doesn’t help your lips - this product helped bring them back to life whilst protecting them from the sun! Also used it on my skin and felt silky smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Vaseline pure petroleum jelly 100

5 stars

Well what can I say this stuff is wonderful!!not only does Vaseline pure help chapped lips and skin, I have also incorporated this into my makeup application routine!!a small sweep of Vaseline over eyebrows and eyelids helps to keep makeup in place and gives an illuminating glow!i would definitely recommend to a friend and would be lost without this beauty staple in my life. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Everybody should have some

5 stars

Vaseline Petroleum Jelly has so many uses. Because my job requires me to wash my hands and wear protective gloves my hands can become really dry, especially in the winter, but Vaseline counteracts that. I also use it when I dye my hair by putting it around my hairline to stop any stray colour from staining my skin. Couldn't be without it xx [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All round wonder jar

5 stars

This has worked well for chapped lips, tattoos and sore bums. This turned up just in time, my lips had suddenly been really chapped due to the cold weather. Vaseline has cleared it up in half the time of normal chapsticks. After a bath I will rub this on my tattoos and they look really bright. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 47 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

