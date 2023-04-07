Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primer Smoothes to minimize pores Resurfaces for an even complexion & prolongs the wear of foundation Brightens skin all day

Want the London look? Show off your flawless look form the very morning with Fix & Perfect Pro Primer from Rimmel London. This 5-in-1 primer smoothens skin to minimise pores, brightens your complexion, mattifies and eliminates shine, and protects skin from environmental aggressors… Discover an instant colour correcting formula! Show off your smooth, flawless, pore less complexion and even skin tone! Embrace your natural radiant glow! With your skin primed, foundation glides on more evenly and wears longer. Wear it alone to boost your face with natural glow and hydrating feel. Use it with foundation and amaze everyone with smoothly set make-up. Best of all, Fix and Perfect Pro Primer from Rimmel London prevents your foundation from creasing into fine lines. Live the London Look.

Protects skin from environmental aggressors and helps maintain fresh, healthy look Minimise flaws and imperfections; enhance your complexion and enjoy flawless skin Wear alone or before applying foundation to boost a long-lasting effect Get a flawless look; smooth over pores and enhance your natural radiance Enjoy a non-greasy feel with oil-free formula

Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Talc, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Dimethicone PEG- 10/15 Crosspolymer, Magnesium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Lecithin, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Retinyl Palmitate, Sorbic Acid, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Dipropylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Tocopherol, Alphaisomethyl Ionone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hexylene Glycol

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage