We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
New
image 1 of Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primer
image 1 of Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primerimage 2 of Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primerimage 3 of Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primer

Match Perfection Fix And Protect Primer

4.2(117)
Write a review

£8.00

£2.67/10ml

Match Perfection Fix And Protect PrimerSmoothes to minimize poresResurfaces for an even complexion & prolongs the wear of foundation Brightens skin all day
Want the London look? Show off your flawless look form the very morning with Fix & Perfect Pro Primer from Rimmel London. This 5-in-1 primer smoothens skin to minimise pores, brightens your complexion, mattifies and eliminates shine, and protects skin from environmental aggressors… Discover an instant colour correcting formula! Show off your smooth, flawless, pore less complexion and even skin tone! Embrace your natural radiant glow! With your skin primed, foundation glides on more evenly and wears longer. Wear it alone to boost your face with natural glow and hydrating feel. Use it with foundation and amaze everyone with smoothly set make-up. Best of all, Fix and Perfect Pro Primer from Rimmel London prevents your foundation from creasing into fine lines. Live the London Look.
Protects skin from environmental aggressors and helps maintain fresh, healthy lookMinimise flaws and imperfections; enhance your complexion and enjoy flawless skinWear alone or before applying foundation to boost a long-lasting effectGet a flawless look; smooth over pores and enhance your natural radianceEnjoy a non-greasy feel with oil-free formula
Pack size: 30ML

Ingredients

Aqua/Water/Eau, Cyclopentasiloxane, Propylene Glycol, Talc, Dimethicone, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Vinyl Dimethicone/Methicone Silsesquioxane Crosspolymer, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Dimethicone PEG- 10/15 Crosspolymer, Magnesium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Caprylyl Glycol, Parfum/Fragrance, Tocopheryl Acetate, Lauryl PEG-9 Polydimethylsiloxyethyl Dimethicone, Lecithin, Punica Granatum Fruit Juice, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Juice, Ethylhexyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Retinyl Palmitate, Sorbic Acid, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Dipropylene Glycol, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Hexyl Cinnamal, Hydroxyisohexyl 3-Cyclohexene Carboxaldehyde, Tocopherol, Alphaisomethyl Ionone, Silica Dimethyl Silylate, BHT, Butylene Glycol, Sapphire Powder, Palmaria Palmata Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hexylene Glycol

Net Contents

30ml

Preparation and Usage

Ready for a primer that keeps your skin comfortable and prepped? Apply a small amount and pat into your face before applying foundation. The velvety gel fills in and smooths over pores and temporality mattifies skin leaving an oil-free feel.

View all Face

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here