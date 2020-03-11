L'oreal Paris Triple Active Night Cream 50Ml

This was a lovely cream to apply nightly after cle
This was a lovely cream to apply nightly after cleansing and worked really well with my skin type, giving my skin a radiant glow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a love
Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a lovely fragrance. Day and night creams complement each other & the eye cream is very gentle to apply. Nice packaging & easily transported. Long lasting too. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this moisturiser, it feels so silky going ont
Love this moisturiser, it feels so silky going onto my skin & then my skin feels amazing the next morning. The fragrance is very sweet smelling which is a little off putting however you can’t smell it once it is on your skin. Love this moisturiser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This cream goes a long way. Only need a small amou
This cream goes a long way. Only need a small amount to cover face and neck. My skin can have lots of dry patches and this cream soaks in well leaving skin soft. It has a light smell which is nice. Not sure it’s getting rid of my wrinkles yet.. probably need a miracle cream to get the results I need. But happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love this night cream. Perfect to add to my skinca
Love this night cream. Perfect to add to my skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect to accompany any day cream. Feels soft on
Perfect to accompany any day cream. Feels soft on the skin and leave a glowing firm face in the morning. Love loreal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great night cream with wonderful moisturing benefi
Great night cream with wonderful moisturing benefits. It’s not greasy but leaves skin feeling really smooth. Long-lasting effects. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells lovely- not too strong at all. Wonderful mo
Smells lovely- not too strong at all. Wonderful moisturing benefits! I love loreal creams as they really smooth the skin and fight any fine lines and wrinkles! Must have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Really like this moisutriser. It's a bit thicker t
Really like this moisutriser. It's a bit thicker than your usual day-to-day one which makes it perfect at night. I usually take my make-up off and apply this cream before going to bed and my skin looks great, and very hydrated- not dry skin at all, especially now that it's winter! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I’ve used several products from this triple active
I’ve used several products from this triple active range and I do enjoy using them. I like my night cream to be quite rich and super moisturising otherwise I wake up with dry patches. This cream is my saviour, it’s rich without feeling overly greasy or heavy on the skin and it absorbs quickly too. A great night time moisturiser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]