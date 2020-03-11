By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Triple Active Night Cream 50Ml

Product Description

  • Triple Active Night Cream
  • Revitalise & protect skin for an improved ability to retain water
  • Enriched with Vitamin B5, glycerine plus omega 3 & 6
  • Light & non-greasy to melt into your skin. For all skin types
  • Every day the skin is exposed to multiple aggressions (UV rays, stress and pollution) which can result in premature skin ageing. The skin can become dull and its barrier function can become fragile, leaving it feeling dehydrated.
  • The L'Oréal Paris laboratories created Triple Active to provide long lasting hydration that is suitable for all skin types. Triple Active comes from the association of advanced active ingredients and luxurious textures to reveal more beautiful-looking skin.
  • Action: Hydrate - Protect - Restore
  • Skin Type: All skin types, even sensitive
  • Texture: Light and soft
  • The light non-greasy formula instantly melts into the skin. It leaves skin feeling soft with a silky touch.
  • The night is the best time for the skin to recover comfort and hydration. Triple Active Night reinforces skin's barrier and provides it with hydration throughout the night.
  • Triple action:
  • 1. Hydrate
  • Enriched with Glycerin, Triple Active Night nourishes the skin with moisture.
  • 2. Protect
  • The intensive formula helps reinforce the skin's protective barrier.
  • 3. Restore
  • Enriched with Ceramide, skin feels soft and soothed.
  • Results:
  • Skin is immediately hydrated for a feeling of suppleness and comfort. In the morning, the skin looks fresh, rested and more luminous.
  • Ceramide + glycerin
  • Hydrate, protect, restore
  • All skin types
  • Tested under dermatological control
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Use:
  • Use Triple Active Night every night on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

46 Reviews

This was a lovely cream to apply nightly after cle

4 stars

This was a lovely cream to apply nightly after cleansing and worked really well with my skin type, giving my skin a radiant glow! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a love

5 stars

Creams are so smooth & easily absorbed with a lovely fragrance. Day and night creams complement each other & the eye cream is very gentle to apply. Nice packaging & easily transported. Long lasting too. Highly recommend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this moisturiser, it feels so silky going ont

5 stars

Love this moisturiser, it feels so silky going onto my skin & then my skin feels amazing the next morning. The fragrance is very sweet smelling which is a little off putting however you can’t smell it once it is on your skin. Love this moisturiser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This cream goes a long way. Only need a small amou

5 stars

This cream goes a long way. Only need a small amount to cover face and neck. My skin can have lots of dry patches and this cream soaks in well leaving skin soft. It has a light smell which is nice. Not sure it’s getting rid of my wrinkles yet.. probably need a miracle cream to get the results I need. But happy with it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this night cream. Perfect to add to my skinca

5 stars

Love this night cream. Perfect to add to my skincare regime. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Perfect to accompany any day cream. Feels soft on

5 stars

Perfect to accompany any day cream. Feels soft on the skin and leave a glowing firm face in the morning. Love loreal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great night cream with wonderful moisturing benefi

5 stars

Great night cream with wonderful moisturing benefits. It’s not greasy but leaves skin feeling really smooth. Long-lasting effects. I would definitely recommend! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells lovely- not too strong at all. Wonderful mo

5 stars

Smells lovely- not too strong at all. Wonderful moisturing benefits! I love loreal creams as they really smooth the skin and fight any fine lines and wrinkles! Must have. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Really like this moisutriser. It's a bit thicker t

5 stars

Really like this moisutriser. It's a bit thicker than your usual day-to-day one which makes it perfect at night. I usually take my make-up off and apply this cream before going to bed and my skin looks great, and very hydrated- not dry skin at all, especially now that it's winter! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I’ve used several products from this triple active

5 stars

I’ve used several products from this triple active range and I do enjoy using them. I like my night cream to be quite rich and super moisturising otherwise I wake up with dry patches. This cream is my saviour, it’s rich without feeling overly greasy or heavy on the skin and it absorbs quickly too. A great night time moisturiser. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

