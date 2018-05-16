Pataks Aubergine Pickle 312G

Product Description
- A unique sweet pickle made with aubergines and spices, known in India as 'Brinjal Pickle'
- Patak's authentic Indian Pickles are tantalising blends of exotic fruits and vegetables with carefully selected spices. Delicious and versatile, our pickles make a tasty accompaniment to your favourite curry and are great with a naan or pappadum. Or enjoy in a sandwich, salad or with cold meats to give an everyday meal a delectable Indian bite.
- Chilli rating - medium 2
- Gluten free
- No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- Vegetarian
- Pack size: 312g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Aubergines (17%), Water, Ground Spices (4.5%) [Paprika, Spices, Coriander], Salt, Green Chillies (4%), Cracked Mustard Seed, Cracked Coriander Seed, Cracked Fenugreek Seed, Garlic Purée, Acid (Acetic Acid), Mustard Powder
Allergy Information
- May also contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Use within 6 months of opening and before the best before end date. Best Before End: See Lid.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Stir well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- AB World Foods Ltd.,
- Leigh,
- WN7 5RS,
- UK.
Return to
- UK: 0800 0195 617
- ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
Net Contents
312g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1588kJ / 381kcal
|Fat
|24.8g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|34.5g
|of which sugars
|33.4g
|Protein
|2.1g
|Salt
|4.00g
