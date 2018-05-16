Bounty 4 Pack 228G

- Energy582kJ 139kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2042kJ
Product Description
- Moist tender coconut covered in thick milk chocolate
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 228g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Desiccated Coconut (21%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E471), Lactose, Milk Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya
Number of uses
Portions per pack: 8, Portion size: 28.5g
Name and address
- GB:
- Freepost Mars.
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
Return to
- GB:
- Freepost Mars Consumer Care.
- 0800 952 0077
- www.mars.co.uk
- www.marsnutrition.co.uk
- IRL:
- Mars Ireland,
- Box 3856,
- Dublin 4.
- 1890 812 315
Net Contents
8 x 28.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 28.5g (%*)
|Energy
|2042kJ
|582kJ (7%)
|-
|488kcal
|139kcal (7%)
|Fat
|26.0g
|7.4g (11%)
|of which saturates
|21.4g
|6.1g (31%)
|Carbohydrate
|58.5g
|16.7g (6%)
|of which sugars
|47.9g
|13.7g (15%)
|Protein
|3.8g
|1.1g (2%)
|Salt
|0.26g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)
|-
|-
