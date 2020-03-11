Nivea Pure And Natural Night Cream 50Ml

- NIVEA Pure & Natural Regenerating Night Cream is suitable for all skin types and is formulated with ingredients that are 95% of natural origin.
- Supports natural skin balance and provides intensive 24h moisture
- The formula, with caring Panthenol, supports skin regeneration throughout the night
- In the morning, skin looks and feels smooth and supple
- with Bio Argan Oil & Bio Aloe Vera
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Hydrogenated Vegetable Oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Alcohol Denat., Glyceryl Stearate Citrate, Octyldodecanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Methylpropanediol, Dicaprylyl Ether, Panthenol, Cocoglycerides, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Tocopherol, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Carbomer, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Parfum
Produce of
Made in Germany
Name and address
- Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
- Trinity Central
- Trinity Park
- Bickenhill Lane
- Birmingham
- B37 7ES
Return to
Net Contents
50ml ℮
