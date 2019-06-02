By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G

Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 601kJ / 144kcal

Product Description

  • Greek style natural yogurt blended with honey sauce.
  • Greek style natural yogurt made with British Milk blended with honey.
  • 100% British Milk Extra thick and blended with honey for a smooth and sweet yogurt.
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Greek Style Yogurt (Milk), Honey (5%), Brown Sugar, Water, Rice Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled Foil. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

450g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pot (112g)
Energy601kJ / 144kcal674kJ / 161kcal
Fat8.0g9.0g
Saturates5.2g5.8g
Carbohydrate13.7g15.3g
Sugars13.2g14.8g
Fibre0g0g
Protein4.2g4.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

5 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Best yoghurt on the market

5 stars

This is the best yoghurt i have ever tried fantastic

One of my current favourites, delicious on it's ow

5 stars

One of my current favourites, delicious on it's own or with fruit added,

Lovely taste and thick

5 stars

Really good yogurt! I used it in making overnight oats and the sweetness means that you don’t have to add additional Honey. Really thick and creamy just how I like my yogurt, makes a nice change from them being like water

Excellent. Slightly thicker than others and so be

5 stars

Excellent. Slightly thicker than others and so better. Good taste and consistency.

smart design eye catching

5 stars

I buy one every week a delicous yogurt

Tesco 0% Fat Honey Greek Style Yogurt 450G

£ 1.00
£0.22/100g

