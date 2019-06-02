Tesco Greek Style Honey Yogurt 450G

Best yoghurt on the market
This is the best yoghurt i have ever tried fantastic
One of my current favourites, delicious on it's own or with fruit added,
Lovely taste and thick
Really good yogurt! I used it in making overnight oats and the sweetness means that you don’t have to add additional Honey. Really thick and creamy just how I like my yogurt, makes a nice change from them being like water
Excellent. Slightly thicker than others and so better. Good taste and consistency.
smart design eye catching
I buy one every week a delicous yogurt