Rubicon Mango Sparkling Drink 8 X 330Ml

Terrific
use this all the time, tastes great, love buying a multipack as it sees me through the week
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ/20kcal
Carbonated Water, Mango Purée (8%), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)
Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can
Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside
8 x 330ml ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|83kJ/20kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|4.7g
|of which sugars
|4.5g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019