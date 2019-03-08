By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Rubicon Mango Sparkling Drink 8 X 330Ml
£ 3.79
£0.14/100ml
Each 330ml can‡ contains
  • Energy274kJ 65kcal
    3%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars15g
    17%
  • Salt0.02g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 83kJ/20kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Mango Juice Soft Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
  • Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
  • Release your exotic inner self with our delicious sparkling Mango fruit drink that is so delicious it's like a fizzy jetski on your tongue.
  • Check out our full sparkling range which also includes Passion, Lychee, Guava and Pomegranate. We make sure that only the finest fruits make it into our drinks. For deliciously enticing flavours overflowing with the exotic (not literally).
  • Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
  • Sparkling exotic mango fruit drink made with the Alphonso 'King of Mangoes' variety for it's distinctive taste. Picked at just the right time of year from our carefully selected orchards, we only use the ripest fruit. We hope you agree that it's worth all the trouble!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 2.64l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Mango Purée (8%), Sugar, Acid (Malic Acid), Stabilisers (Gellan Gum, Pectin), Flavourings, Colour (Beta Carotene), Sweetener (Sucralose), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate)

Storage

Store in a cool, dry placeBest Before End: See Base of Can

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink chilled

Number of uses

Each multipack contains 8 x 330ml cans

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled Film. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Name and address

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
  • Rubicon,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Milton Keynes,
  • MK17 8FL,
  • UK.
  • www.rubiconexotic.com
  • rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk

Net Contents

8 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml
Energy 83kJ/20kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 4.7g
of which sugars 4.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt <0.01g

1 Review

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Terrific

4 stars

use this all the time, tastes great, love buying a multipack as it sees me through the week

