By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Aasani Chapattis 8S 360G

3(1)Write a review
Aasani Chapattis 8S 360G
£ 0.95
£0.26/100g
Each chapatti contains
  • Energy546kJ 129kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.0g
    3%
  • Saturates0.9g
    5%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1213kJ / 287kcal

Product Description

  • 8 Chapattis
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

Chapatti Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Malic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 chapatti. Heat on full power for 8 seconds (800W)/6 seconds (900W)
8 chapattis. Heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W)/20 seconds (900W)
Serve immediately.
Step: 1 Chapatti, Category D 750 Watt: 8 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 6 seconds
Step: 8 Chapattis, Category D 750 Watt: 30 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 20 seconds

Hob
Instructions: Place chapatti into a pre-heated tava/non stick shallow frying pan.
Heat for 30-45 seconds on each side or until small brown blisters appear.
Serve immediately.
Time: 60-90 seconds

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary these are guidelines only.
  • Remove all packaging.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsEach chapatti (45g) contains
Energy1213kJ / 287kcal546kJ / 129kcal
Fat4.4g2.0g
Saturates2.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate52.9g23.8g
Sugars4.6g2.1g
Fibre3.6g1.6g
Protein7.2g3.2g
Salt0.8g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

tastes fine

3 stars

tastes ok but beware as some packets have fungus, mouldy growth on them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Pataks Ready To Eat Plain Pappadums 8 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.25/each

Nishaan Chakki Roti 350G

£ 1.10
£0.31/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here