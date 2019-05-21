Aasani Chapattis 8S 360G

tastes fine
tastes ok but beware as some packets have fungus, mouldy growth on them.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1213kJ / 287kcal
Chapatti Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Ghee (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Dextrose, Humectant (Glycerol), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservative (Calcium Propionate), Malic Acid.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown. Use within 1 month.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened consume within 24 hours.
Microwave
Instructions: Remove all packaging.
1 chapatti. Heat on full power for 8 seconds (800W)/6 seconds (900W)
8 chapattis. Heat on full power for 30 seconds (800W)/20 seconds (900W)
Serve immediately.
Step: 1 Chapatti, Category D 750 Watt: 8 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 6 seconds
Step: 8 Chapattis, Category D 750 Watt: 30 seconds, Category E 850 Watt: 20 seconds
Hob
Instructions: Place chapatti into a pre-heated tava/non stick shallow frying pan.
Heat for 30-45 seconds on each side or until small brown blisters appear.
Serve immediately.
Time: 60-90 seconds
Produced in the U.K.
8 Servings
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
360g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|Each chapatti (45g) contains
|Energy
|1213kJ / 287kcal
|546kJ / 129kcal
|Fat
|4.4g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|2.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|52.9g
|23.8g
|Sugars
|4.6g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|3.6g
|1.6g
|Protein
|7.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019