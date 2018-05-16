We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.
Want to know more? Check out our
cookies policy
.
Accept all cookies
Manage cookies
Skip to main content
Skip to search
Skip to basket
Register
Sign in
Contact us
Help
Open navigation
Tesco Home
Go to homepage
Basket
Search
Search
Search with a list of items
Groceries
My Favourites
Recipes
Special Offers
The King's Coronation
Delivery Saver
Drinks
Kids Drinks
Lunchbox Juice Drinks
Back to Lunchbox Juice Drinks
New
Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 15X200ml
No ratings yet
Write a review
£
5.59
£
0.19
/100ml
Quantity of Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 15X200ml
Add
add Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 15X200ml to trolley
Suitable for vegans
Suitable for vegetarians
Per 200ml:
Energy
52kJ
12kcal
1%
of the reference intake
Fat
0g
low
0%
of the reference intake
Saturates
0g
low
0%
of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g