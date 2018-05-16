We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

New

Fruit Shoot Orange No Added Sugar 15X200ml

£5.59
£0.19/100ml

Per 200ml:

Energy
52kJ
12kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.4g