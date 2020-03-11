Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Lotion Spf30 180Ml

Product Description
- Silk Hydration Protective Sun Lotion SPF30 High
- Dual ribbon formula provides up to 12 hours moisturisation
- Light, tropical fragrance
- 180ml. SPF 30 (high)
- Hawaiian Tropic® Silk Hydration® sun lotion pampers your skin like no ordinary sunscreen. The unique dual ribbon formula combines strong protection with luxurious, hydrating silk protein to wrap your skin in continuous moisture and help maintain luminous & protected skin in the sun.
- With hydrating ribbons
- 12h moisturisation
- Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protect
- Recommended Skin Cancer Foundation daily use
- Recommended as an effective broad spectrum sunscreen
- Water resistant
- UVA*** Good
- Pack size: 180ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Octocrylene, Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Diisopropyl Adipate, Ethylhexyl Benzoate, Phenethyl Benzoate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Phenoxyethanol, Polyethylene, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethicone, Parfum, Coco-Glucoside, Sodium Polyacrylate, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Methylparaben, Xanthan Gum, Propylparaben, Carbomer, Disodium EDTA, Paraffin, Silk Amino Acids, Sodium Hydroxide, Mica, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mangifera Indica Seed Butter, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifolia Flower Extract, Psidium Guajava Fruit Extract, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, CI 77163, CI 77492, CI 77491
Produce of
Made in U.S.A.
Preparation and Usage
- Directions: Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high spf (higher than 25) for babies and young children.
Warnings
- WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Contains Oxybenzone. May stain clothing.
Distributor address
- Wilkinson Sword GmbH,
- Schützenstr. 110,
- D-42659 Solingen,
- Germany.
Return to
- www.hawaiiantropic.eu
Net Contents
180ml ℮
Safety information
