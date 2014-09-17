Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Lotion Spf 15

So smooth and silky can't even tell you have it on
Excellent product that offers great protection and is so silky smooth.
Aqua, Ethylhexyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Diisopropyl Adipate, Isopropyl Myristate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenethyl Benzoate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyethylene, Sodium Polyacrylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethicone, Coco-Glucoside, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Paraffin, Silk Amino Acids, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mangifera Indica Seed Butter, Panthenol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifoli Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, May contain: Mica, Bismuth Oxychloride, Iron Oxides
Made in U.S.A.
180ml ℮
WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Contains Oxybenzone.
