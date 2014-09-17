By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hawaiian Tropic Silk Hydration Lotion Spf 15

5(1)Write a review
£ 6.00
£6.00/each

Product Description

  • Silk Hydration Sun Lotion
  • Dual ribbon formula provides up to 12 hours moisturisation
  • Light, tropical fragrance
  • 180ml. SPF 15 (medium)
  • Hawaiian Tropic™ Silk Hydration™ sun lotion pampers your skin like no ordinary sunscreen. The unique dual ribbon hydrating formula combines strong protection with luxurious, hydrating silk protein to wrap your skin in continuous moisture and help maintain luminous & protected skin in the sun. With a light, tropical scent to indulge your senses.
  • With hydrating ribbons
  • 12 hour moisturisation
  • Broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection
  • Water resistant
  • Light, tropical fragrance
  • Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Ethylhexyl Benzoate, Octocrylene, Benzophenone-3, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glycerin, VP/Eicosene Copolymer, Cetearyl Alcohol, Diisopropyl Adipate, Isopropyl Myristate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Phenethyl Benzoate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyethylene, Sodium Polyacrylate, Caprylyl Glycol, Dimethicone, Coco-Glucoside, Ceteth-10 Phosphate, Dicetyl Phosphate, Xanthan Gum, Disodium EDTA, Paraffin, Silk Amino Acids, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Mangifera Indica Seed Butter, Panthenol, Sodium Ascorbyl Phosphate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Carica Papaya Fruit Extract, Colocasia Antiquorum Root Extract, Mangifera Indica Fruit Extract, Passiflora Incarnata Fruit Extract, Plumeria Acutifoli Flower Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Propylparaben, Parfum, Hydroxycitronellal, Linalool, May contain: Mica, Bismuth Oxychloride, Iron Oxides

Produce of

Made in U.S.A.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply product 20 minutes before sun exposure. 3 tablespoons per full body application. Reapply frequently to maintain protection. Protect babies and young children from direct sunlight. Use clothing and suncare products with very high spf (higher than 25) for babies and young children.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Avoid intensive midday sun. No sunscreen product can provide 100% protection. Over-exposure to the sun is a serious health threat. Reducing applied quantity will lower the level of protection significantly. Contains Oxybenzone.

Distributor address

  • Energizer Group Ltd,
  • Sword House,
  • HP13 6DG,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Energizer Group Ltd,
  • Sword House,
  • HP13 6DG,
  • High Wycombe,
  • UK.
  • Hawaiian-Tropic.co.uk

Net Contents

180ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

So smooth and silky can't even tell you have it on

5 stars

Excellent product that offers great protection and is so silky smooth.

