Olay Complete Care Day Fluid Moisturiser Sensitive Spf 15 100Ml

Excellent!
My go to moisturiser, I like that this is heavy enough to moisturise my dry skin but light enough not to leave my skin greasy. It’s a great base for make up and also has SPF in to help protect skin. Great value for money too.
Excellent!
Love this product. I have used this daily for many years.
Relief
Suffered from allergy to sun for years tried this product with SPF15 and hey presto lovely clear skin on my arms a relief from the usual itchy spots. Cannot use it on my face so use the sensitive without SPF 15 which I have used for years - thank you Olay
Perfect for summer
This cream has spf in it so you can be protected from the sun without having to put thick sun cream on. Personally, sun cream always brings me out in spots when worn on my face. With this cream I was able to mix it into my foundation (due to it being quite light weight) and know that my skin was protected. No spots, just fresh and soft skin. Big thumbs up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect daily moisturiser
This moisturising fluid is perfect for light moisture under make up. I am still faithful to my olay regenerist which is a little thicker and more intense for my dry areas, such as cheeks. However, this is a great lighter alternative for when you need less intense moisture - such as a make up base. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A little too rich
I liked this product, I think it made my skin feel nice and it smells lovely. However, it was a little bit too rich for my skin, and I found that it took a while to sink in. I have sensitive skin, and it did not irritate it, but I had to wait a while for this to sink in to put my make-up on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
A new favourite!
I've always loved the original beauty fluid from Olay (the pink one).... with all the benefits this one offers though, I think this will be my new favourite. It is the fluid, so it is lightweight and you barely notice it on your skin. Keeps skin moisturised and protected! (It contains SPF which is SO important in terms of anti-aging.) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Super soft skin
This moisturiser is easily absorbed into my skin,smells nice and keeps my skin silky smooth.the only downside is it comes in a bottle rather than a container which makes getting just the right amount a bit trickier but that's just personal preference [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Lovely moisturiser
A little thicker than my previous moisturiser but I found this helped keep my face hydrated for longer. It has also been really effective getting on the stubborn dry areas around my eyes and smells great!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Perfect for fresh spring skin!
I really enjoy using this moisturiser, the fluid was thicker than expected but the formula made it feel very light on my skin and it was quickly absorbed. It left my skin feeling extremely fresh and with a lovely subtle fresh fragrance too! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]