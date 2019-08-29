By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Coconut Cream 160Ml

2(1)Write a review
Tesco Coconut Cream 160Ml
£ 0.95
£5.94/litre
1/4 of a can
  • Energy320kJ 78kcal
    4%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates6.9g
    35%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 800kJ / 194kcal

Product Description

  • Coconut cream
  Milled from the flesh of fragrant Thai coconuts
  • MADE IN THAILAND Milled from the flesh of fragrant Thai coconuts
  • Pack size: 160ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Coconut Extract (67%), Water, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carboxymethylcellulose), Emulsifier (Sucrose Esters of Fatty Acids).

Storage

Store in a dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days. Product may separate and solidify if stored at low temperatures. If exposed to extreme cold conditions, the contents may solidify. If this occurs gentle warming of the coconut cream in a saucepan should return it to a liquid state and not affect its performance. Shake well before opening.

Produce of

Produced in Thailand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

160ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy800kJ / 194kcal320kJ / 78kcal
Fat20.0g8.0g
Saturates17.2g6.9g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.6g
Sugars1.5g0.6g
Fibre1.5g0.6g
Protein1.3g0.5g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Too runny

2 stars

It was more like coconut milk than cream, no thickness at all and was runny like water.

