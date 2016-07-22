By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Plax Soft Mint Green Af 500Ml Rrp

5(6)Write a review
Colgate Plax Soft Mint Green Af 500Ml Rrp

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Product Description

  • 12 hour antibacterial action
  • Kills up to 99.9% of germs
  • Noticeable fresh breath
  • Mouthwash.
  • 10x longer cooling†
  • †vs brushing alone
  • Zero alcohol*
  • *This formula does not contain ethyl alcohol.
  • Colgate Plax FreshFX is our latest freshness technology delivering a pleasurable cooling sensation that lasts 10x longer than brushing alone. Colgate Plax is a clinically proven formula that effectively fights bacteria and provides 24/7 plaque protection*.
  • *when used twice daily.
  • Fresher smiles between brushing
  • Clinically tested by dentists
  • Contains fluoride for cavity protection
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Poloxamer 407, Aroma, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Fluoride, Menthol, Sodium Saccharin, CI 19140, CI 42051, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (225 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use Colgate Plax twice a day for a healthier, fresher mouth.

Warnings

  • Do not swallow. Not recommended for children under 6. Keep away from reach of children.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.

Return to

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • Guildford,
  • GU2 8JZ.
  • Call free: 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk
  • www.colgate.eu.com

Lower age limit

6 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not swallow. Not recommended for children under 6. Keep away from reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

6 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This mouthwash is our family's number one favourite.

5 stars

We usually always get Colgate branded dental care. Even if we're travelling( your tiny mouthwash is so cute!) it's our top choice. My dentist always complements me on how clean I keep my teeth. So thanks Colgate.

Fresh Breath

5 stars

For a very fresh breath of air, Colgate Plax is guaranteed to ensure you are always feeling extra clean and will never let you down.

Love It

5 stars

Leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh, loving the smell as well,

not too harsh

5 stars

I have tried other mouth washes but some are so strong they actually hurt my mouth. This is soft and gentle but very effective

A brilliant start to the day

5 stars

use plax mouthwash -for a refreshing 'wake - up sensation and all day confidence of fresh breath

A real treat

5 stars

Having tried many similar products, I was so pleased to find Colgate Plax Soft Mint Mouthwash. Others left a harsh & nasty taste in my mouth. This mouth wash is mild in the mouth & leaves a fresh feeling that lasts all day. I recommend it to everybody who is serious at maintaining oral health

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here