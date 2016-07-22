Colgate Plax Soft Mint Green Af 500Ml Rrp

This mouthwash is our family's number one favourite.
We usually always get Colgate branded dental care. Even if we're travelling( your tiny mouthwash is so cute!) it's our top choice. My dentist always complements me on how clean I keep my teeth. So thanks Colgate.
Fresh Breath
For a very fresh breath of air, Colgate Plax is guaranteed to ensure you are always feeling extra clean and will never let you down.
Love It
Leaves my mouth feeling clean and fresh, loving the smell as well,
not too harsh
I have tried other mouth washes but some are so strong they actually hurt my mouth. This is soft and gentle but very effective
A brilliant start to the day
use plax mouthwash -for a refreshing 'wake - up sensation and all day confidence of fresh breath
A real treat
Having tried many similar products, I was so pleased to find Colgate Plax Soft Mint Mouthwash. Others left a harsh & nasty taste in my mouth. This mouth wash is mild in the mouth & leaves a fresh feeling that lasts all day. I recommend it to everybody who is serious at maintaining oral health