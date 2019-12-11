Colgate Plax Cool Mint Blue Af 500Ml

Great product!
As a dentist in practise, I think that this product is very satisfactory as it meets my needs. the aftertaste is a little strange though so i would not recommend swallowing :)
Great if your tongues a bit furry looking. Really
Great if your tongues a bit furry looking. Really freshen you up in general if you just have a quick rinse before leaving the building.
Fresher cleaner mouth
I didn�t think you could get any better than what I was already using but I was amazed. You could tell your mouth was fresher it felt cleaner my teeth even felt smoother it�s like you was sucking mint all day long absolutely fantastic [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
BEST IRAL CARE EVER HAD
Best thing ever tried Must try to believe this is awesome [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great mouthwash
I love the taste, it's very refreshing and doesn't get my mouth dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice product
Nice mild taste, keep you feel fresh for long time [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
EXCITING
Super fantastically amazing product as far it goes I would use it everyday onwards . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good, relable product
I enjoyed the product because t gave my mouth a really fresh feeling and it lasted for a long time. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not the best
Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash isn�t as good as some of the other leading brands. It does leave your mouth feeling fresh, however, the freshness doesn�t last long. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Colgate play mouthwash fantasic
Loved trying this mouthwash it give me a more fresh cleaning experience than my usual brand [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]