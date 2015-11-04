Colgate Total Active Fresh Toothpaste 125Ml

Just as my dentist recommends too
After years of struggling with a stain on front tooth that meant I had to keep going to hygienist - changed toothpaste and hurrah! No problem with stain anymore!
Good quality toothpaste
That's the only toothpaste which works well for me. Great taste and fresh breath for hours. I am 32 and still no fillings which is due to using Colgate toothpaste for most of my life.
All round excellent product
This toothpaste is our family choice, we all prefer the flavour which leaves your mouth lovely and fresh and most importantly clean.
Great product
I love colgate total advanced freshening. My teeth and mouth feel so clean after brushing!
Best toothpaste ever!
Clean teeth, fresh breath, what more do you want from your toothpaste?
Colgate total
Tried others but always return to Colgate. Definitely the best for me.
Fresh always
I have been using Colgate for as long as I can remember not found one I don't like yet. Using the total advanced at the moment have been for a while I find it refreshing and keeps my mouth feeling clean and fresh for most of the day. Flavor good. Will be using Colgate for my 9 month old son when his teeth come through even if have to switch to a slightly milder one for a while for him. Highly recommend Colgate.
toothpaste total
A great product that does the job well Clean healthy teeth :)
All I will use!
Colgate total is all I will use. I am a qualified dental nurse and I recommend it to everyone over any other brand.
I won't use anything else!
When Colgate Blue Minty Gel (yes the tune still goes around my head) sadly left our shelves, I thought I would never like any Toothpaste as much. I used Colgate Total, it was Ok, but the second the Fresh Stripe which changed it's name to Advanced Freshening I was so happy! It has the lovely fresh minty flavour to keep me feeling fresh and clean and as far as how good the toothpaste goes as a whole..... I'm nearly 36 and have no fillings, never have to pay any extra money at the dentist either! Just a check up when reminders head my way. I therefore love this toothpaste, but don't think my dentist does as he gets no extra money out of me!