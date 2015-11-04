By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Colgate Total Active Fresh Toothpaste 125Ml

5(55)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Total Active Fresh Toothpaste 125Ml
Product Description

  • Total Active Fresh Toothpaste
  • Complete protection for a healthy mouth
  • Non-stop 12 hour protection against bacteria
  • Protects against bad breath, plaque, tartar, cavities & more
  • Having fresh breath gives you the confidence to connect with the world around you. That's why Colgate Total Active Fresh toothpaste's unique formula helps fight bacteria - the root cause of bad breath - not just on teeth, but also your tongue, cheeks and gums for 12 hours*. Experience the unique feeling of long lasting fresh breath and a healthier mouth with our best toothpaste for you.
  • *after 4 weeks of continued use
  • Colgate Total Active Fresh toothpaste has a unique formula helps fight bacteria - the root cause of bad breath - to give you long lasting fresh breath
  • It fights bacteria not just on teeth, but also your tongue, cheeks, and gums for 12 hours : our best toothpaste for your whole mouth
  • It also contains our unique cooling technology that gives you a long-lasting cooling sensation
  • Colgate Total Active Fresh toothpaste provides excellent plaque and gingivitis protection whilst fighting bacteria, bad breath, enamel erosion, hypersensitivity, cavities, plaque, tartar, stains and gum problems daily
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Oxide, Poloxamer 407, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Mica, Sucralose, Eugenol, CI 74260, CI 77492, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.

Warnings

  • Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • PL-58-100,
  • Świdnica.

Return to

  • To find out more about how Colgate works visit our website: www.colgatetotal.co.uk
  • Or for any questions or comments please call free on 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use of children under 7 years old.

Just as my dentist recommends too

5 stars

After years of struggling with a stain on front tooth that meant I had to keep going to hygienist - changed toothpaste and hurrah! No problem with stain anymore!

Good quality toothpaste

5 stars

That's the only toothpaste which works well for me. Great taste and fresh breath for hours. I am 32 and still no fillings which is due to using Colgate toothpaste for most of my life.

All round excellent product

5 stars

This toothpaste is our family choice, we all prefer the flavour which leaves your mouth lovely and fresh and most importantly clean.

Great product

5 stars

I love colgate total advanced freshening. My teeth and mouth feel so clean after brushing!

Best toothpaste ever!

5 stars

Clean teeth, fresh breath, what more do you want from your toothpaste?

Colgate total

4 stars

Tried others but always return to Colgate. Definitely the best for me.

Fresh always

5 stars

I have been using Colgate for as long as I can remember not found one I don't like yet. Using the total advanced at the moment have been for a while I find it refreshing and keeps my mouth feeling clean and fresh for most of the day. Flavor good. Will be using Colgate for my 9 month old son when his teeth come through even if have to switch to a slightly milder one for a while for him. Highly recommend Colgate.

toothpaste total

5 stars

A great product that does the job well Clean healthy teeth :)

All I will use!

5 stars

Colgate total is all I will use. I am a qualified dental nurse and I recommend it to everyone over any other brand.

I won't use anything else!

5 stars

When Colgate Blue Minty Gel (yes the tune still goes around my head) sadly left our shelves, I thought I would never like any Toothpaste as much. I used Colgate Total, it was Ok, but the second the Fresh Stripe which changed it's name to Advanced Freshening I was so happy! It has the lovely fresh minty flavour to keep me feeling fresh and clean and as far as how good the toothpaste goes as a whole..... I'm nearly 36 and have no fillings, never have to pay any extra money at the dentist either! Just a check up when reminders head my way. I therefore love this toothpaste, but don't think my dentist does as he gets no extra money out of me!

1-10 of 55 reviews

