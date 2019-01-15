By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml

4.5(170)Write a review
image 1 of Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste 125Ml
£ 4.00
£3.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Whitening Toothpaste
  • Advanced formula to help leave your teeth shining white
  • Cavity-fighting fluoride & advanced antibacterial system to help protect
  • 125ml Colgate toothpaste pump
  • A confident and attractive smile comes with bright white teeth and the health of your mouth. That's why Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste has a unique formula that not only helps remove stains for whiter teeth, but also keeps your whole mouth healthy by fighting bacteria on teeth, tongue, cheeks and gums for up to 12 hours*. Experience the unique difference of a confident, bright and healthy smile with the best toothpaste for you.
  • *after 4 weeks of continued use
  • Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste has a unique formula that helps to remove surface stains to give you a whiter smile
  • Colgate Total Whitening toothpaste provides excellent plaque and gingivitis protection whilst fighting bacteria, bad breath, enamel erosion, hypersensitivity, cavities, plaque, tartar, stains and gum problems daily
  • Pack size: 125ML

Information

Ingredients

Glycerin, Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Arginine, Aroma, Zinc Oxide, Poloxamer 407, Xanthan Gum, Cellulose Gum, Zinc Citrate, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Benzyl Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Fluoride, Sodium Saccharin, Phosphoric Acid, Mica, Sucralose, CI 74160, CI 77891, Contains: Sodium Fluoride (1450 ppm F¯)

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use: Brush thoroughly at least twice a day or as directed by a dental professional.

Warnings

  • Not for use by children under 7 years old.

Name and address

  • Colgate-Palmolive,
  • PL-58-100,
  • Świdnica.

Return to

  • To find out more about how Colgate works visit our website: www.colgatetotal.co.uk
  • Or for any questions or comments please call free on 00-800-321-321-32
  • www.colgate.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Years

Net Contents

125ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Not for use by children under 7 years old.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

170 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

This product is not a patch on the original total

1 stars

This product is not a patch on the original total whitening - leaves a dry, chalky feeling rather than the minty one. I will avoid in future.

No effect on whitening my teeth at all

1 stars

No effect on whitening my teeth at all

does the job of whitening your teeth!

5 stars

As I drink a lot of coffee, I was looking for a toothpaste to whiten my teeth. I could really see the difference after 2-3 weeks of usage!

What is difference?

1 stars

Can't tell difference between Total Whitening and Advanced Whitening... advanced whitening is at least $1 more ($2 more for two pack) and actually in a smaller tube (by .2 ounces - seems like a scam)! Yet active ingredients are the exact same! Not clear on what ADVANCED gets you. How about some transparency COLGATE. PLEASE, I don't have all day to read your fine print or try to find what your asterisk is for.

Is it Gel or Paste?

3 stars

After purchasing Paste when I wanted Gel I took a close look at the labels. The only difference I see is a small 1/4 in by 3/16 in blob in the lower right of the label. Think you could make it easier to identify?

Not A D V A N C E D enough

1 stars

Pathetic

Can't get out of the tube

1 stars

Squeeze tube but nothing comes out. Afraid I will break tube.

Must have forever and ever

5 stars

I personally use this 3 times a day and would recommended this for everyone one who want whitening at a low price and that taste good also go get one . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

refreshing

4 stars

I enjoy this product . I normally don't like gel toothpaste but this feels just like paste when I brush . It's a thick gel but I enjoy it a lot . It leaves my breath feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not quite as bad as the "Clean in Between" version

2 stars

See above, not quite as bad as the other new one I tried ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 170 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Aquafresh Little Teeth 3-5 Years Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Colgate Plax Cool Mint Mouthwash 500Ml

£ 3.50
£0.70/100ml

Aquafresh Big Teeth 6-8Yrs Toothpaste 75Ml

£ 2.00
£2.67/100ml

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here