Colgate Total Original Care Toothpaste 125Ml

Just ok
This toothpaste is ok, I find the flavour to not be very strong which was great for my daughter. But I like it to be a little more minty, it has the right amount of fluoride ppm for the whole family which is really helpful you wouldn’t need to buy an alternative for the younger ones.
Minty freshness
This toothpaste is good, it is mid range of the toothpaste market I would say, nice taste and good cleaning ability. Reasonably priced it makes a good value for money product
Colgate
Used this toothpaste since i had my fillings and never looked back, personally it is a great product which i would recommend to anybody.
great toothpaste
colgate toothpaste really cleans my family's teeth and leaves them feeling great.
Good
Overall this toothpaste is good. It has a nice fresh taste and leaves your mouth feeling fresh and clean.
Colgate total original
Does the job and is far better than many other brands. Strong minty taste.
A must need
I’ve been using this product my whole life and i believe that it is necessary for every single person. It does everything it is supposed to, and I can’t say anything bad about it.
Mint ...
good paste does not have a lot of mint in it, I like it in toothpaste
Collate total
Love this toothpaste leaves your mouth feeling fresh
Very good
Colgate Total is great for my teeth, have a good smell and taste and I feel after use very clean and fresh.