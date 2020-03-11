Colgate Total Whitening Toothpaste 75Ml

Unhappy
Did Colgate nurf my favourite toothpaste...its totally yuk and will now have to get a new brand...so miffed.
What is difference?
Can't tell difference between Total Whitening and Advanced Whitening... advanced whitening is at least $1 more ($2 more for two pack) and actually in a smaller tube (by .2 ounces - seems like a scam)! Yet active ingredients are the exact same! Not clear on what ADVANCED gets you. How about some transparency COLGATE. PLEASE, I don't have all day to read your fine print or try to find what your asterisk is for.
Is it Gel or Paste?
After purchasing Paste when I wanted Gel I took a close look at the labels. The only difference I see is a small 1/4 in by 3/16 in blob in the lower right of the label. Think you could make it easier to identify?
Not A D V A N C E D enough
Pathetic
Can't get out of the tube
Squeeze tube but nothing comes out. Afraid I will break tube.
Must have forever and ever
I personally use this 3 times a day and would recommended this for everyone one who want whitening at a low price and that taste good also go get one . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
refreshing
I enjoy this product . I normally don't like gel toothpaste but this feels just like paste when I brush . It's a thick gel but I enjoy it a lot . It leaves my breath feeling fresh [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not quite as bad as the "Clean in Between" version
See above, not quite as bad as the other new one I tried ... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Long lasting freshness
Excellent product.