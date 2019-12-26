By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Malteaster Minnie Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Malteaster Minnie Bunnies Milk Chocolate Pouch 58G
£ 1.00
£1.73/100g
1x = 11.6g
  • Energy260kJ 62kcal
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2245kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a malt filling (21%) and honeycombed pieces (3.7%)
  • Mini milk chocolate bunnies full of crunchy & creamy Maltesers delight
  • Maltesers Bunny...Got a bunny feeling about this…
  • Perfect for sharing with friends and family this Easter
  • Great for egg hunts, and baking
  • Individually wrapped
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 58g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Palm Fat, Cocoa Mass, Barley Malt Extract, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

Portions per pack: 5, Portion size: 11.6g

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • GB: Get in touch: 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

58g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 11.6g (%*)
Energy 2245kJ260kJ (3%)
-537kcal62kcal (3%)
Fat 31g3.5g (5%)
of which saturates 18g2.0g (10%)
Carbohydrate 58g6.7g (2%)
of which sugars 54g6.3g (7%)
Protein 7.0g0.8g (2%)
Salt 0.37g0.04g (<1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Cadbury Mini Eggs Bag 80G

£ 1.00
£1.25/100g

Cadbury Mini Eggs Carton 38.3G

£ 0.50
£1.31/100g

Offer

Malteaster Bunny Milk Chocolate Bar 29G

£ 0.50
£1.73/100g

Offer

Tesco Digestive Biscuits 400G

£ 0.50
£0.13/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here