Jungle Formula Max Roll On 50Ml

- Roll-on with 50% DEET and plant extracts for controlled application of long-lasting maximum protection.
- Protect yourself from mosquitoes, midges and other biting insects with Jungle Formula - UK's best selling insect repellent. Jungle Formula Maximum Roll On with 50% DEET and plant extracts for controlled application of long-lasting maximum protection. For travellers visiting areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases provided that directions for use are followed at all times. Approved by the Hospital for Tropical Diseases.
- Also available in Sensitive Skin (IRF2), Natural (IRF3), Medium (IRF3) and Maximum Plus (IRF4).
- Insect repellent factor - 4 - the higher the IRF®, the better the protection
- Up to 10hr protection from mosquitoes, midges & biting insects
- For areas with a high risk of malaria and other insect transmitted diseases
- For adults and children from 3 years
- Pack size: 50ML
Diethyl Toluamide (DEET 50%), Alcohol Denat, Aqua, Natural Plant Extracts, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Glycerin, Hydrolysed Glycol, Hydrolysed Jojoba Esters
Store in a cool dry place.
- Up to 9 hours maximum protection from a single application*.
- Apply carefully to all exposed clean and dry skin except for eyes and lips. *Re-apply as necessary, depending on conditions, as high temperature, humidity and other environmental factors can reduce the duration of protection of all insect repellents. Reseal container securely after use.
- For external use only. Harmful if swallowed. Keep out of reach of children. Avoid contact with eyes, lips and damaged skin. In the unlikely event of any skin reaction, discontinue use. Keep away from plastics, synthetic fabrics, varnished and painted surfaces.
Packing. Recyclable
- Omega Pharma Ltd.,
- 32 Vauxhall Bridge Road.
- London,
- SW1V 2SA.
3 Years
50ml ℮
