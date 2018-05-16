Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Citrus 400Ml

Product Description
- Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Lemon
- Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Lemon 400ml
- For extra sparkle & shine Fast drying technology Streak free finish
- Leaves dishes, glasses and cutlery with a brilliant shine. Using fast drying technology for a streak free finish.
- Pack size: 0.4L
Information
Ingredients
Ingredients: 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Limonene, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.
Storage
Store upright in a cool place.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Always follow the machine manufacturer's instructions. Regularly pour rinse aid into the dishwasher reservoir. Ensure the cap is closed after use. Safe for use with septic tanks.
- This product should be used only in a dishwasher.
Warnings
- METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE and METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400ml e
Safety information
