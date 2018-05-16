By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Citrus 400Ml
Product Description

  • Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Lemon
  • Tesco Dishwasher Rinse Aid Lemon 400ml
  • For extra sparkle & shine Fast drying technology Streak free finish
  • Leaves dishes, glasses and cutlery with a brilliant shine. Using fast drying technology for a streak free finish.
  • Pack size: 0.4L

Information

Ingredients

Ingredients: 5-15% Non-Ionic Surfactants. Also contains: Perfume, Limonene, Preservatives: Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone.

Storage

Store upright in a cool place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Always follow the machine manufacturer's instructions. Regularly pour rinse aid into the dishwasher reservoir. Ensure the cap is closed after use. Safe for use with septic tanks.
  • This product should be used only in a dishwasher.

Warnings

  • METHYLCHLOROISOTHIAZOLINONE and METHYLISOTHIAZOLINONE

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400ml e

Safety information

Using Product Information

