Tesco Real Fruit Splits 6 X 73Ml

A Bit Tasteless
I thought we would try these for a change. Nice and low calorie and make an evening "treat". (We usually enjoy a mini-magnum!) We were very disappointed, though as the ice cream was tasteless and the "fruit" bit very watery. OK for kids who are not too fussy, i suppose as they were cheap!!
devoid of any flavour
I don’t understand the poor reviews. We’ve been buying these for quite a while now and they’re delicious. Can certainly taste the different flavours and extremely good value.
Ice on a stick
No taste of fruit just like eating an ice cube!
You get what you pay for!
Cheap for the price but not very nice, don't be fooled by the box picture and highlighted 'Quality and taste', whoever rated them as such must be used to cheap products.
Poor selection
These used to be great, with two of each flavour. Now there are 3 pineapple (eugh) and only one blackcurrant. If you must insist on substituting a blackcurrant lolly, make it a strawberry flavour. At least strawberry is a berry. Pineapple is too sickly sweet, and not a good substitute. Also change is not clearly indicated when shopping online. Why must Tesco insist on changing things??? You would be better selling a packet of strawberry splits.
Tasteless
Tasteless and half melted. Would not recommend.
lovely ice flavour with just enough creamy filling
lovely ice flavour with just enough creamy filling.
A great value treat .
I really enjoy these and buy them every summer. Great flavours and super price. Also good if you are calorie counting .Less than 100 calories each .
best value ever
these are delicious, i have them every time i order.