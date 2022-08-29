We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Real Fruit Splits 6 X 73Ml

3.7(27)Write a review
Tesco Real Fruit Splits 6 X 73Ml
£1.20
£0.27/100ml

Product Description

  • Strawberry, pineapple and blackcurrant flavoured ice lollies made with fruit juice from concentrate and added vitamin C, with a vanilla flavoured dairy ice cream centre.
  • Fruity lollies with a tasty ice cream centre, perfect for hot summer days and barbeques for all the family
  • Covered in a strawberry, pineapple or blackcurrant fruity ice layer
  • Pack size: 438ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18??C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Warnings

  • Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Recycle at large supermarket. Don't recycle at home

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 73ml e (438ml)

Safety information

Caution: The colours in this product may stain clothing.

not used on pack

Energy
289kJ
69kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 452kJ / 107kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pineapple Juice From Concentrate (13%), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin C, Colours (Carotenes, Curcumin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18??C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy452kJ / 107kcal289kJ / 69kcal
Fat2.3g1.5g
Saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate20.1g12.9g
Sugars16.4g10.5g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.2g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C48mg31mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

N/A

Energy
294kJ
70kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 459kJ / 109kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Glucose Syrup, Strawberry Pur??e (2.5%), Butteroil (Milk), Strawberry Juice From Concentrate (2%), Whey Powder (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Flavourings, Citric Acid, Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes, Curcumin), Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin C.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18??C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy459kJ / 109kcal294kJ / 70kcal
Fat2.3g1.5g
Saturates1.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate20.5g13.1g
Sugars16.7g10.7g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.2g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C48mg31mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

One blackcurrant lolly (64g)

Energy
301kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
10.5g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 471kJ / 112kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Concentrate, Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (5%), Butteroil (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Double Cream (Milk), Dextrose, Flavourings, Colours (Anthocyanins, Carotenes, Curcumin), Citric Acid, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Carob Gum), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Vitamin C.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

  • Keep Frozen at -18??C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy471kJ / 112kcal301kJ / 71kcal
Fat2.4g1.5g
Saturates1.7g1.1g
Carbohydrate20.8g13.3g
Sugars16.4g10.5g
Fibre0.6g0.4g
Protein1.4g0.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Vitamin C47mg30mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
View all Ice Lollies

27 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A Bit Tasteless

2 stars

I thought we would try these for a change. Nice and low calorie and make an evening "treat". (We usually enjoy a mini-magnum!) We were very disappointed, though as the ice cream was tasteless and the "fruit" bit very watery. OK for kids who are not too fussy, i suppose as they were cheap!!

devoid of any flavour

1 stars

devoid of any flavour

I don’t understand the poor reviews. We’ve been b

5 stars

I don’t understand the poor reviews. We’ve been buying these for quite a while now and they’re delicious. Can certainly taste the different flavours and extremely good value.

Ice on a stick

1 stars

No taste of fruit just like eating an ice cube!

You get what you pay for!

2 stars

Cheap for the price but not very nice, don't be fooled by the box picture and highlighted 'Quality and taste', whoever rated them as such must be used to cheap products.

Poor selection

2 stars

These used to be great, with two of each flavour. Now there are 3 pineapple (eugh) and only one blackcurrant. If you must insist on substituting a blackcurrant lolly, make it a strawberry flavour. At least strawberry is a berry. Pineapple is too sickly sweet, and not a good substitute. Also change is not clearly indicated when shopping online. Why must Tesco insist on changing things??? You would be better selling a packet of strawberry splits.

Tasteless

1 stars

Tasteless and half melted. Would not recommend.

lovely ice flavour with just enough creamy filling

5 stars

lovely ice flavour with just enough creamy filling.

A great value treat .

5 stars

I really enjoy these and buy them every summer. Great flavours and super price. Also good if you are calorie counting .Less than 100 calories each .

best value ever

5 stars

these are delicious, i have them every time i order.

1-10 of 27 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

