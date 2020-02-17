By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spc Natures Peach Slices 20%Ef 1Kg

5(2)Write a review
Spc Natures Peach Slices 20%Ef 1Kg
£ 2.50
£0.21/100g
  • Pack size: 1.2KG

Information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Delicious and much nicer than tinned peaches

5 stars

I compared these to the well-known tinned peaches in juice. These are much nicer! They taste like peaches without the tinned taste and are less rubbery. I will be buying these from now on. Delicious with evaporated milk.

Lovely juicy peach slices

5 stars

These peach slices are lovely and juicy and not a bit 'rubbery' like some brands. The jar is clear too so you can see that it's jam-packed with fruit, something which again you don't often find with the tinned variety. Keeps well for seven days in the fridge whether you leave it in the jar or empty into another container,

