Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

boiled baby potatoes are obviously nicer but I cook for one and these are very easy and convenient
I ordered 2 packs of these. Cooked one as described, cooked the second for longer. Both turned out to be much firmer than normally boiled baby potatoes, cooked with fresh herbs and or spices, with good British butter added at the end. Either buy fresh, or open the pack into boiling water. (Add seasoning).
Us by dates too short
Supposed to have at least 1 week till us by date but for the past two weeks we've had some delivered with only 2 days!
Tasty & quick
These are lovely done in the microwave or roasted in the oven.
Quick, easy and very convenient, I'd strongly recommend them with stewed steak and green beans!
could not recommend
I was disgusted with this product as about a third of them were bad and the rest had black spots .
Used boiled for any meal, lovely cookers, soft and very tasty.
Absolutely delicious.
Disguisting, tastes like paper
New favourite
Good flavour and just the right amount of butter. Easy cook in 6 mins!