By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

3(15)Write a review
Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G
£ 1.00
£2.78/kg

Offer

1/3 of a pack
  • Energy479kJ 114kcal
    6%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 399kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • Baby potatoes with a parsley and mint infused rapeseed oil dressing and salted butter.
  • Baby potatoes with herbs & butter Carefully selected for size, with parsley and salted butter
  • With Mint Infused Oil Carefully selected for size, with parsley and salted butter
  • Pack size: 360g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Baby Potatoes, Parsley and Mint Infused Rapeseed Oil Dressing (3.5%) [Rapeseed Oil, Parsley, Sea Salt, Mint Extract], Salted Butter (1.5%) [Butter (Milk), Salt].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Pierce bag several times.
Place flat on a microwaveable plate.
Cook on full power.
800W/900W 6.5/6 mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

360g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (120g)
Energy399kJ / 95kcal479kJ / 114kcal
Fat2.4g2.9g
Saturates0.7g0.8g
Carbohydrate15.4g18.5g
Sugars1.6g1.9g
Fibre2.0g2.4g
Protein1.9g2.3g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Take care as product will be very hot.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

15 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

boiled baby potatoes are obviously nicer but I coo

5 stars

boiled baby potatoes are obviously nicer but I cook for one and these are very easy and convenient

I ordered 2 packs of these. Cooked one as describe

2 stars

I ordered 2 packs of these. Cooked one as described, cooked the second for longer. Both turned out to be much firmer than normally boiled baby potatoes, cooked with fresh herbs and or spices, with good British butter added at the end. Either buy fresh, or open the pack into boiling water. (Add seasoning).

Us by dates too short

2 stars

Supposed to have at least 1 week till us by date but for the past two weeks we've had some delivered with only 2 days!

Tasty & quick

5 stars

These are lovely done in the microwave or roasted in the oven.

Quick, easy and very convenient, I'd strongly reco

4 stars

Quick, easy and very convenient, I'd strongly recommend them with stewed steak and green beans!

could not recommend

1 stars

I was disgusted with this product as about a third of them were bad and the rest had black spots .

Used boiled for any meal, lovely cookers, soft and

5 stars

Used boiled for any meal, lovely cookers, soft and very tasty.

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious.

Disguisting, tastes like paper

1 stars

Disguisting, tastes like paper

New favourite

4 stars

Good flavour and just the right amount of butter. Easy cook in 6 mins!

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Mashed Potato 425G

£ 1.00
£2.36/kg

Offer

Tesco Mediterranean Style Roasting Vegetable 400G

£ 1.45
£0.36/100g

Offer

Tesco Potato Slices 350G

£ 1.60
£4.58/kg

Offer

Tesco Mixed Vegetables 225G

£ 1.50
£6.67/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here