Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Pillow

Just a standard pillow to be honest
Not anything special, just like any other pillow to be honest?
Great
Good product but a little too soft. The pillow is very flimsy
A bit flimsy
Good price, seems a bit flimsy but I guess you need something quite flat for little ones.
Nice cot pillow
I bought this pillow for my one year old. It is comfortable and a really good size. My baby is enjoying using it.
Perfect
I bought this a few weeks ago for my little boy, he looked so uncomfy laying flat on just his mattress now he’s bigger. I’m so glad I did, he loves it, it’s the perfect size for a toddler. Lovely quality, fluffy, soft and has so far kept its shape. Good value for money. Will definitely buy again.
Really comfortable, soft cot pillow
I love this pillow, perfect size for the cot bed, very soft
Lumpy
I’m a bit disappointed with this pillow as it seems to bunch up and go lumpy.
Good quality
Very good quality product and value for money. Would highly recommend
Lovely and soft
My little girls first pillow, lovely and soft. She is sleeping better too!
Very plump
I brought this for my daughter and was very plump as I was worried it would be too flat but she loves it