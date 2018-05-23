By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Pillow

4.5(423)Write a review
Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Pillow
£ 5.00
£5.00/each

Product Description

  • Anti-allergy treated fibres resistant to bacteria & dust mites
  • Just the right depth to allow your child to sleep comfortably
  • Machine washable at 40°C
  • - Babies shouldn't have a pillow until they're at least 12 months old, and even then it needs to be soft and snuggly. Our cot bed pillow is not only incredibly soft, it features an anti-allergy hollowfibre filling that actively resists the dust mites and bacteria that can cause allergies. It also features a breathable poly cotton cover and comes in a standard cot bed pillow size of 60 x 40cm.
  • - Hypoallergenic
  • - Bacteria and dustmite resistant
  • - Soft Polycotton cover
  • - Age range: 12 months+
  • - Machine washable and tumble dry safe.
  • - Dimensions: comes in a standard cot bed pillow size of 60 x 40cm.
  • At Silentnight, we know the secret to a great night's sleep.
  • With over 60 years experience we have made it our mission to help everyone find their perfect sleep solution. Sleeping soundly is the bedrock of any person's sense of health and well-being, to help maximise performance in and out of work and enjoy a full and energised life.
  • Our research has found as much as 75% of people are not getting a getting a good night's sleep. Our ambition and goal is not merely as a manufacturer but to provide the perfect sleep solution for all the family.

423 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Just a standard pillow to be honest

4 stars

Not anything special, just like any other pillow to be honest?

Great

4 stars

Good product but a little too soft. The pillow is very flimsy

A bit flimsy

4 stars

Good price, seems a bit flimsy but I guess you need something quite flat for little ones.

Nice cot pillow

5 stars

I bought this pillow for my one year old. It is comfortable and a really good size. My baby is enjoying using it.

Perfect

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago for my little boy, he looked so uncomfy laying flat on just his mattress now he’s bigger. I’m so glad I did, he loves it, it’s the perfect size for a toddler. Lovely quality, fluffy, soft and has so far kept its shape. Good value for money. Will definitely buy again.

Really comfortable, soft cot pillow

5 stars

I love this pillow, perfect size for the cot bed, very soft

Lumpy

2 stars

I’m a bit disappointed with this pillow as it seems to bunch up and go lumpy.

Good quality

5 stars

Very good quality product and value for money. Would highly recommend

Lovely and soft

5 stars

My little girls first pillow, lovely and soft. She is sleeping better too!

Very plump

5 stars

I brought this for my daughter and was very plump as I was worried it would be too flat but she loves it

