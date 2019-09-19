Silent Night Anti-Allergy Cotbed Duvet

Good Quality
Silentnight Anti Allergy Coybed Duvet
I bought this Item a few weeks ago, it's lovely for our baby, recommend to all!!!!!!!
Nice and soft
Bought this for my elderly mum to put on her lap in her chair, something light and not too big for her to manage.
No problems so far
Bought it for my daughter's new toddler bed. Thin enough for the current weather and she loves sleeping with her duvet.
Good duvet
I bought this duvet for my daughters cotbed it's a duvet it's fine.
Soft and light.
I actually bought this for a puppy crate. Washes beautifully.
Just what I wanted
I bought this for my daughter who has grown out of her sleeping bag at 18 months as I am now transferring her to a duvet. This is lightweight, the perfect size to fit a standard cotbed and at a great price.
Comfortable Duvet
Good Quality Duvet and good price. Would recommend
Perfect
Great quality product and my toddler is sleeping better than ever!!
Fantastic duvet
Soft, Anti-Allergy duvet and right size for the cover I purchased. Using it when my grandson stays with me.