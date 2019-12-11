By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tyrrells Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Crisps 150G

Tyrrells Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Crisps 150G
£ 1.25
£0.83/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Sweet chilli & red pepper seasoned potato crisps
  • England Rugby
  • Tyrrells Premier 15s Official Crisp
  • premier15s.com
  • We're a social bunch who like to entertain...
  • Facebook and Instagram Tyrellsofficial
  • Twitter @Tyrells
  • A subtly bracing coalition of sweet chilli and juicy red pepper.
  • They're made with the finest local potatoes, complete with jackets, hand-cooked in small batches and spun to achieve our signature crunch.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • Hand-cooked English crisps
  • No artificial ingredients
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Jalapeno Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Star Anise), Garlic Powder, Herbs (Dried Parsley, Dried Basil), Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Red Bell Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Approx. servings per pack: 5

Name and address

  • Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
  • Tyrrells Court Farm,
  • Leominster,
  • Herefordshire,
  • HR6 9DQ,
  • England.

Return to

  • www.tyrrellscrisps.com
  • chinwag@tyrrellscrisps.co.uk
  • Telephone: +44 (0)1568 720244

Net Contents

150g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g serving
Energy2089kJ/ 503kcal627kJ/ 151kcal
Fat28.2g8.5g
Saturates3.0g0.9g
Carbohydrate53.1g15.9g
Sugars4.5g1.3g
Protein6.5g2.0g
Salt1.1g0.33g
Approx. servings per pack: 5--

