Tyrrells Crisps Sweet Chilli & Red Pepper Crisps 150G
Offer
Product Description
- Sweet chilli & red pepper seasoned potato crisps
- England Rugby
- Tyrrells Premier 15s Official Crisp
- premier15s.com
- A subtly bracing coalition of sweet chilli and juicy red pepper.
- They're made with the finest local potatoes, complete with jackets, hand-cooked in small batches and spun to achieve our signature crunch.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
- Hand-cooked English crisps
- No artificial ingredients
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Sunflower Oil, Sugar, Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Spices (Cayenne Pepper, White Pepper, Ground Jalapeno Pepper, Ground Ginger, Ground Star Anise), Garlic Powder, Herbs (Dried Parsley, Dried Basil), Natural Colour (Paprika Extract), Ground Red Bell Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Approx. servings per pack: 5
Name and address
- Tyrrells Potato Crisps Ltd.,
- Tyrrells Court Farm,
- Leominster,
- Herefordshire,
- HR6 9DQ,
- England.
Return to
- www.tyrrellscrisps.com
- chinwag@tyrrellscrisps.co.uk
- Telephone: +44 (0)1568 720244
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g serving
|Energy
|2089kJ/ 503kcal
|627kJ/ 151kcal
|Fat
|28.2g
|8.5g
|Saturates
|3.0g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|53.1g
|15.9g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.3g
|Protein
|6.5g
|2.0g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.33g
|-
|-
