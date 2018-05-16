We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bolands Lemon Puff 200G

Bolands Lemon Puff 200G
£1.50
£0.75/100g

Product Description

  • Traditional puff pastry biscuits sandwiched with a light lemon flavoured cream filling
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Vegetable Fat, Sugar, Dextrose, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Yeast, Natural Lemon Oil, Citric Acid, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Rapeseed Oil, Colours (Curcumin, Beta-Carotene)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Gluten, Soya, Sulphites, Produced on a line handling Milk and in a factory handling Egg, Tree Nuts but on a different line

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy 2121 kJ297kJ
-507kcal71kcal
Protein 6.1 g0.9 g
Carbohydrate 62.0 g8.7 g
(of which sugars)17.6 g2.5 g
Fat 25.6 g3.6 g
(of which saturates)13.1 g1.8 g
Fibre 2.0 g0.3 g
Sodium 0.3 g0.04 g
Salt Equivalent 0.7 g0.1 g
