Bolands Jam Mallows 250G

Product Description
- Soft, crumbly biscuits topped with pink mallow & raspberry flavour jam, sprinkled with coconut.
- Serving Size: 2 cookies (27g)
- Servings Per Container About: 9
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Mallow (28%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Natural Colour (Carmine), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Jam (21%) [Glucose Syrup, Apple Puree, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Natural Colour (Carmine), Anti Foaming Agent (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Desiccated Coconut (8%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains Wheat, (Gluten), Produced on a line handling Milk, Soya and in a factory handling Egg, Tree Nuts but on a different line
Storage
Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before see front of pack.
Name and address
- Bolands Biscuits,
- Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
- Belgard Road,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Biscuit
|Energy
|1670kJ
|224kJ
|-
|397kcal
|53kcal
|Protein
|4.2g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|67.7g
|9.1g
|(of which sugars)
|41.4g
|5.5g
|Fat
|12.1g
|1.6g
|(of which saturates)
|7.5g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.5g
|0.3g
|Sodium
|0.1g
|0.02g
|Salt Equivalent
|0.3g
|0.04g
