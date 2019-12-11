By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Bolands Jam Mallows 250G

Bolands Jam Mallows 250G
£ 1.50
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Soft, crumbly biscuits topped with pink mallow & raspberry flavour jam, sprinkled with coconut.
  • Serving Size: 2 cookies (27g)
  • Servings Per Container About: 9
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Mallow (28%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelling Agent (Gelatine), Natural Colour (Carmine), Natural Flavouring], Wheat Flour, Jam (21%) [Glucose Syrup, Apple Puree, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Natural Colour (Carmine), Anti Foaming Agent (Mono-and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Desiccated Coconut (8%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil, Glucose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains Wheat, (Gluten), Produced on a line handling Milk, Soya and in a factory handling Egg, Tree Nuts but on a different line

Storage

Once opened, store in an airtight container.For Best Before see front of pack.

Name and address

  • Bolands Biscuits,
  • Jacob Fruitfield Foods Limited,
  • Belgard Road,
  • Tallaght,
  • Dublin 24,
  • Ireland.

  • www.jacobfruitfield.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit
Energy 1670kJ224kJ
-397kcal53kcal
Protein 4.2g0.6g
Carbohydrate 67.7g9.1g
(of which sugars)41.4g5.5g
Fat 12.1g1.6g
(of which saturates)7.5g1.0g
Fibre 2.5g0.3g
Sodium 0.1g0.02g
Salt Equivalent 0.3g0.04g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

