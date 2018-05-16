Canesten Bifonazole 20G Cream

Product Description
- Bifonazole Once Daily 1% w/w Cream
- Canesten Bifonazole Once Daily 1% w/w Cream is used to treat athlete's foot.
- The active substance in Canesten Bifonazole Once Daily 1% w/w Cream is bifonazole. Bifonazole belongs to a group of medicines called imidazoles and is an antifungal agent which fights the cause of fungal skin infections.
- The symptoms of athlete's foot, such as itching or soreness, should improve within a few days of treatment. The cream should be applied thinly and evenly to the affected areas once daily, preferably at night before going to bed, and rubbed in gently.
- Effective treatment for athletes foot
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
The active substance is Bifonazole at a strength of 1% w/w, The other ingredients are Sorbitan Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Cetyl Palmitate, Cetostearyl Alcohol, 2-Octyldodecanol, Benzyl Alcohol and Purified Water
Storage
This product should be stored in the original carton.Do not store above 25°C.
Preparation and Usage
- Before use, pierce the tube seal by inverting the cap over the end of the tube and press.
- Before applying the cream, your feet should be washed and dried thoroughly, especially between the toes.
- The cream should be applied thinly and evenly to the affected areas once daily, preferably at night before going to bed, and rubbed in gently.
- Treatment should be continued for 2-3 weeks. It may help to use an antifungal dusting powder as well. Ask your doctor or pharmacist to recommend one.
Warnings
- Keep out of the reach and sight of children.
- Canesten® Bifonazole Cream is for external use only:
- Do not put the cream in your mouth or swallow it.
Name and address
- Kern Pharma S.L.,
- Poligon Industrial Colon II,
- Calle Venus 72,
- 08228 Terrassa,
- Barcelona,
- Spain.
Return to
- Bayer plc,
- Green Park,
- Reading,
- Berkshire,
- RG2 6AD,
- UK.
- 0845 6010901
Net Contents
20g
Safety information
