By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lactofree Spreadable 250G

5(2)Write a review
Lactofree Spreadable 250G
£ 1.70
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Lactose Free Blended Slightly Salted Butter Spread 75% (51% Milk Fat, 24% Rapeseed Oil)
  • Our Farmer Promise
  • Caring for our cows welfare
  • Building a sustainable future
  • All natural ingredients
  • Visit our website and search for "Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
  • Welcome to LactoFree
  • Delicious dairy that's easier to digest*
  • Lactose Free* Blended Slightly Salted Butter Spread 75% (51% Milk Fat, 24% Rapeseed Oil)
  • *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree spreadable contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Real dairy taste
  • Made with cows milk
  • Free from lactose
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Butter (62%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Lactic Culture (Milk), Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best Before: See lid.

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2792kJ/679kcal
Fat 75g
of which saturates 34g
Carbohydrate <0.5g
of which sugars <0.5g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 1.2g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Excellent. Great taste.

5 stars

It tastes great, love it.

Really useful in a house where someone has a lacto

5 stars

Really useful in a house where someone has a lactose intolerance.It is cow's milk with the lactose removed I believe (see Arla website) and most lactose intolerant people can tolerate it according to the manufacturer, Arla. It has the taste of butter so it is good in baking and general spreading and no need to change the whole family's diet or make more than one meal. Vegan alternatives are good for a vegan diet or lifestyle choice and I do use them but they lack the flavour and the texture of the Lacto Free brand products.

Usually bought next

Lactofree Mature Cheddar Cheese 200G

£ 1.80
£9.00/kg

Lactofree Soft White Cheese 200G

£ 1.30
£6.50/kg

Lactofree Fresh Semi Skimmed Milk 1 Litre

£ 1.40
£1.40/litre

Tesco Lactose Free Semi Skimmed Dairy Drink 1Ltr

£ 1.20
£1.20/litre

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here