Lactofree Spreadable 250G

Excellent. Great taste.
It tastes great, love it.
Really useful in a house where someone has a lactose intolerance.It is cow's milk with the lactose removed I believe (see Arla website) and most lactose intolerant people can tolerate it according to the manufacturer, Arla. It has the taste of butter so it is good in baking and general spreading and no need to change the whole family's diet or make more than one meal. Vegan alternatives are good for a vegan diet or lifestyle choice and I do use them but they lack the flavour and the texture of the Lacto Free brand products.