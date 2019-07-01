Lactofree Soft White Cheese 200G

I don't like this.
I love all cheese but this one is not good. It has a sickly aftertaste. I was expecting it to have a clean, fresh Philly taste. The lactofree cottage cheese is very good though - PLEASE stock it at Newport (otherwise I'm going to have to do a whole online shop at Morrisons or Asda just to get it!)
Useful
very good very useful, but doesn't last awfully long, you need to use it within a day or two
Soft, creamy and tasty...
I am not even 'lactose intolerant' but I love this stuff. It is by far the most delicious soft cheese you can get. Well done Arla...