Lactofree Soft White Cheese 200G

3.5(3)Write a review
Lactofree Soft White Cheese 200G
£ 1.30
£6.50/kg

Product Description

  • Lactose Free 17% Fat Soft Cheese
  • Our Farmer Promise
  • Caring for our cows welfare
  • Building a sustainable future
  • All natural ingredients
  • Visit our website and search for "Our Farmer Promise" to learn more.
  • Welcome to Lactofree
  • Delicious dairy that's easier to digest*
  • Lactose Free* 17% Fat Soft Cheese
  • *Easier to digest if you may be lactose intolerant or have a sensitive gut. Less than 0.03% lactose. We use rigorous scientific testing to ensure that Arla LactoFree cheese contains no lactose, using accurate accredited tests, enabling us to detect lactose at a trace level of 0.03%. At this level our tests show that there is no lactose present in Arla LactoFree.
  • All natural ingredients
  • Real dairy taste
  • Made with cows milk
  • Farmer Owned - care in every step from cow to you
  • Free from lactose
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Ingredients

Soft Cheese (Milk), Lactase Enzyme

Allergy Information

  • Arla LactoFree is not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers. If in doubt please consult a health professional

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Once opened, use within 5 days.

Produce of

Made in Denmark

Name and address

  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.

Return to

  • Contact:
  • Arla Foods,
  • Leeds,
  • LS10 1AB.
  • LactoFree Customer Careline: 0113 382 7009
  • hello@arlafoods.com

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:
Energy 825kJ / 199kcal
Fat 17g
(of which saturates 11g)
Carbohydrate 3.0g
(of which sugars 3.0g)
Protein 8.7g
Salt 0.85g

3 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

I don't like this.

2 stars

I love all cheese but this one is not good. It has a sickly aftertaste. I was expecting it to have a clean, fresh Philly taste. The lactofree cottage cheese is very good though - PLEASE stock it at Newport (otherwise I'm going to have to do a whole online shop at Morrisons or Asda just to get it!)

Useful

3 stars

very good very useful, but doesn't last awfully long, you need to use it within a day or two

Soft, creamy and tasty...

5 stars

I am not even 'lactose intolerant' but I love this stuff. It is by far the most delicious soft cheese you can get. Well done Arla...

