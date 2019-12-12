By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nashs Red Lemonade 1.5 Litre

Nashs Red Lemonade 1.5 Litre
£ 1.40
£0.09/100ml

Product Description

  • Carbonated lemon flavour soft drink with Sugar and Sweeteners.
  • Pack size: 1.5l

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Sugar, Citric Acid, Lemon Flavourings, Colour (*E110), Preservative (Sodium Benzoate), Sweeteners (**Aspartame, Saccharin), *May have an adverse effect on activity and attention in children, **Contains a source of Phenylalanine

Storage

Best Before: See Cap

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Maine Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • BT53 7EX.
  • Nash's Mineral Waters,
  • Newcastle West,
  • Co. Limerick,

  • Nash's Mineral Waters,
  • Newcastle West,
  • Co. Limerick,
  • Ireland.
  • Customer Services,
  • Phone 028 2766 2088

Net Contents

1.5l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper 250ml
Energy (kcal)2152.5
Energy (kJ)88220
Fat0.00.0
of which saturates (g)0.00.0
Carbohydrate (g)4.8512.12
of which sugars (g)4.8512.12
Protein (g)0.00.0
Salt (g)0.00.0

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

