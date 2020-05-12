Vaseline Anti Bacterial Lotion 75Ml

- Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Cream with Anti-bac protection helps to replenish moisture in your hands. Especially these days when the best advice is to wash your hands regularly to stay healthy and safe from infection. If you are using soap and hand sanitisers all day, chances are your hands will be drier than they've ever been. This intensive hand lotion will help replenish all that lost moisture. Meanwhile, it will also help to protect cracked hands from the causes of infection with its anti-bacterial formula. Enriched with essential moisturisers, our hand moisturiser helps restore dry hands. The Vaseline Cream penetrates deep* down to lock in moisture. This sealing barrier speeds up the skin’s natural recovery. Perfect for dry skin caused by washing, this hand cream absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel. Please note: this hand lotion is not a substitute for hand-washing. It is also not anti-viral and therefore will not protect against Covid-19. *stratum corneum
- Vaseline Intensive Care Hand Cream + Anti-bac is here to help moisturise dry hands, just when you're probably washing them more than ever
- With anti-bacterial benefits, this hand cream replenishes moisture while protecting cracked hands from bacteria that can cause infections
- This hand lotion absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel and is perfect for chapped hands and very dry skin
- Vaseline's moisturising hand cream is best for dry hands and cracked skin, especially if you are washing your hands more than normal to keep safe and healthy
- Vaseline Intensive Care Healthy Hand Cream is appropriate for sensitive skin
- This hand lotion will keep your hands moisturised and protect them from bacteria but please note: this is not anti-viral and will not protect against Covid-19
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Glycerin, Tapioca starch, Polyquaternium-37, Benzethonium Chloride, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Potassium lactate, Sodium PCA, Urea, Collagen Amino Acids, Lactic acid, Lauryl Glucoside, Citric acid, Pentasodium Pentetate, Parfum, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Benzyl alcohol, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 77891
Storage
null
Produce of
United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
- As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use.
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
75 ℮
