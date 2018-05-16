Tilda Coconut Chilli & Lemongrass Basmati Rice 250G

- Energy799 kJ 190 kcal8%
- Fat7.5g11%
- Saturates4.1g21%
- Sugars0.8g<1%
- Salt0.38g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 638kJ/152kcal
Product Description
- Coconut Chilli and Lemongrass Basmati Rice
- Visit tilda.com to find out where our delicious Basmati rice comes from and for recipe inspiration.
- Creamy coconut, the delicate flavour of aromatic lemongrass and a hint of chilli bring a tasty Thai flavour to our basmati grains.
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for extra freshness.
- Ready in 2 mins
- Gluten free
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Natural Basmati Rice - Steamed (84%), Coconut Cream (9%), Desiccated Coconut (2%), Sunflower Oil, Red Chilli (0.8%), Lemongrass (0.6%), Sugar, Brown Mustard Seeds, Salt, Pepper Sauce, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Take care when handling the heated pouch.
Microwave ovens may vary. Adjust cooking time accordingly.
Stir Fry
Instructions: Stir fry for 3 mins, serve & enjoy.
Produce of
Made in Spain from imported and local ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Recipe Idea:
- Perfect with vegetable satay skewers.
- Blend peanut butter, garlic, ginger, soy sauce, oil and water to a smooth paste.
- Prepare vegetable skewer, brush with the sauce and grill.
- Or add coconut milk, stock and a teaspoon of Thai curry paste for a delicious oriental broth.
Number of uses
2 servings per pack: Serving size 125g
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
Name and address
- Tilda,
- PO Box 550,
- Rainham,
- RM13 9AE,
- UK.
Return to
- Contact us via feedback@tilda.com
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 125g Serving
|Energy
|638kJ/152kcal
|799kJ/190kcal
|Fat
|6.0g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|3.3g
|4.1g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|26.8g
|of which sugars
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.4g
|3.0g
|Salt
|0.30g
|0.38g
Safety information
Do not consume if pack is damaged or pierced.
