By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Organic Strawberries 300G

2.5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Organic Strawberries 300G
£ 2.50
£8.34/kg
Per 80g serving
  • Energy102kJ 24kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars4.8g
    5%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 128kJ / 30kcal

Product Description

  • Strawberries.
  • Delicately hand picked. Naturally grown in organic soil. Carefully selected when ripe for their sweet, juicy flavour
  • Delicately hand picked. Naturally grown in organic soil. Carefully selected when ripe for their sweet, juicy flavour
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

Strawberry

Storage

Keep refrigerated. To give best flavour bring to room temperature before eating.

Produce of

Produce of Spain, Morocco

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

various

Nutrition

Typical Values100g containsA serving contains
Energy128kJ / 30kcal102kJ / 24kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate6.0g4.8g
Sugars6.0g4.8g
Fibre1.1g0.9g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin C77mg (96%NRV)62mg (78%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

3 Reviews

Average of 2.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bring them back in stock!

5 stars

Bring them back in stock!

Go out of date next day, had to throw away as moul

2 stars

Go out of date next day, had to throw away as mouldy. Hope next order will be better

No stawberris

1 stars

Why no stawberries☹

Usually bought next

Tesco Strawberries 400G

£ 2.00
£5.00/kg

Tesco Green Seedless Grapes Pack 500G

£ 2.00
£4.00/kg

Jaffa Clementine Or Sweet Easy Peeler 600G

£ 1.85
£3.09/kg

Offer

Tesco Limes Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here