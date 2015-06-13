By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Simoniz Original Wax 150G

5(5)Write a review
£ 8.00
£53.34/kg

Product Description

  • Give cars a revitalised shine & water-repellent coating to avoid rain spots
  • Abrasive-free wax contains carnauba to protect against tar, grime & bugs
  • Take care of your car using 150g tub of Simoniz Original Carnauba Wax
  • - Guaranteed long lasting protection and shine
  • - Contains carnauba wax
  • - Trusted by car lovers for decades
  • Simoniz Original Wax has been taking care of cars since 1910, and decades of experience are poured into every tin. It allows you to achieve a deep, beautiful shine at home which is truly long lasting. Apply to a cool car and buff to reveal a glossy showroom finish which can last months.
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Simonise Carnuba Wax

5 stars

The click and collect service from my local Tesco Express store was simple easy and convenient and the wax is great value. I would definitely use this service again.

Wax On Wax Off

5 stars

Smells strong when opening the lid! It requires a lot more effort to apply than your modern autoglym super resin polish affair, but unlike those it actually leaves a waxy film to protect your paintwork for months instead of losing it's effect after a week.

First class product

5 stars

Bought to polish car easy to apply,takes a bit of effort to buff up but well worth th effort

ok

4 stars

Wax a bit hard to polish off if applied in too big an area

Great wax. Been around for years!

5 stars

My partner raves about this wax.So happy to see Tesco Direct stock it. Fab product and service.

