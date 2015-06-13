Simoniz Original Wax 150G

Simonise Carnuba Wax
The click and collect service from my local Tesco Express store was simple easy and convenient and the wax is great value. I would definitely use this service again.
Wax On Wax Off
Smells strong when opening the lid! It requires a lot more effort to apply than your modern autoglym super resin polish affair, but unlike those it actually leaves a waxy film to protect your paintwork for months instead of losing it's effect after a week.
First class product
Bought to polish car easy to apply,takes a bit of effort to buff up but well worth th effort
ok
Wax a bit hard to polish off if applied in too big an area
Great wax. Been around for years!
My partner raves about this wax.So happy to see Tesco Direct stock it. Fab product and service.