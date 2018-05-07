By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Holts Tyreweld 500Ml

5(10)Write a review
Holts Tyreweld 500Ml
£ 10.00
£20.00/litre

Product Description

  • Repair & re-inflate punctured tyres instantly to drive to nearest garage
  • Requires no manual labour or tools. Wash-out with warm water
  • 500ml water-based latex formula is suitable for R18+ tyres
  • - The 500ml can is for cars with R18 size tyres and larger, which is usually larger cars.
  • - Easy and safe tyre repair. No tools or jack needed
  • - Gets you back on the road fast
  • - Peace of mind in your boot
  • Tyreweld is an emergency tyre puncture repair, which is easy to use and gets you back on the road fast. It inflates tyres without any manual work or tools, sealing punctures allowing you to drive safely to a garage. Simply attach the can's tube to your wheel valve twist the red cap and walk away to safety leaving the can to empty fully and reinflate your tyre, and watch as it inflates the tyre.
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

10 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Handy

4 stars

It would be unfair to rate this product as fortunately I have not had to use the Emergency Tyre Repair but would recommend anyone have this in their car boot.

Have used - works great.

5 stars

A replacement for one already used - fantastic - no need to carry a spare tyre around.

Great product

5 stars

Bought this as car doesn't have a spare tyre, got puncture 30miles from home, this tyreweld saved the day, followed instructions on tin and was driving again within minutes would highly recommend this product and have since put a tin in all the family cars, it just washes out for easy repair.

Great piece of emergency kit

5 stars

Although we've had no need to use this item after reading reviews we bought this in case of emergency.

Fast and Reliable

5 stars

Bought this to replace one i used on a Flat tyre. I used it on a Ford Galaxy. It inflated the tyre enough to drive to a tyre garage. It took about 5 minutes and i used the entire bottle. The garage were able to fix the puncture and the tyre is not wasted. If your car can't carry a spare or you don't want to replace the tyre in bad weather for example, this is ideal. The price is amazing. It was twice this price elsewhere.

Great if you have not got a spare wheel

5 stars

You will need to carry one of these if your car has not got a spare wheel

who can tell?

4 stars

the bottle is well presented but difficult to review until used in anger. was cheaper than the 400ml bottle which seems mad

Great product that's very easy to use

5 stars

A great product that's very easy to use in an emergency Thanks Steve

Peace of mind in a can

5 stars

Bought 500ml can at a bargain £5 for peace of mind that if I get a puncture I've got a non tyre damaging solution in the boot!

Super value

5 stars

Excellent value and essential for wheels larger than 15".

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here