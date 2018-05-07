Holts Tyreweld 500Ml

Handy
It would be unfair to rate this product as fortunately I have not had to use the Emergency Tyre Repair but would recommend anyone have this in their car boot.
Have used - works great.
A replacement for one already used - fantastic - no need to carry a spare tyre around.
Great product
Bought this as car doesn't have a spare tyre, got puncture 30miles from home, this tyreweld saved the day, followed instructions on tin and was driving again within minutes would highly recommend this product and have since put a tin in all the family cars, it just washes out for easy repair.
Great piece of emergency kit
Although we've had no need to use this item after reading reviews we bought this in case of emergency.
Fast and Reliable
Bought this to replace one i used on a Flat tyre. I used it on a Ford Galaxy. It inflated the tyre enough to drive to a tyre garage. It took about 5 minutes and i used the entire bottle. The garage were able to fix the puncture and the tyre is not wasted. If your car can't carry a spare or you don't want to replace the tyre in bad weather for example, this is ideal. The price is amazing. It was twice this price elsewhere.
Great if you have not got a spare wheel
You will need to carry one of these if your car has not got a spare wheel
who can tell?
the bottle is well presented but difficult to review until used in anger. was cheaper than the 400ml bottle which seems mad
Great product that's very easy to use
A great product that's very easy to use in an emergency Thanks Steve
Peace of mind in a can
Bought 500ml can at a bargain £5 for peace of mind that if I get a puncture I've got a non tyre damaging solution in the boot!
Super value
Excellent value and essential for wheels larger than 15".