Linda Mccartney 2 Cheese Leek And Red Onionplaits 340G

£2.20

£0.65/100g

Vegetarian

Cheese, Leek and Potato Filling Wrapped in a Puff Pastry Plait.Proudly Supporting Monday - Meat Free
In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company. Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started. Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
Pack size: 340G

Ingredients

Water, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Palm Oil, Vegetarian Cheese (Milk) (9%) (contains Salt), Potato Flake, Potato, Leek (5%), Dried Skimmed Milk, Onion, Salt, Salted Butter (Butter (Milk), Salt), Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier: Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, White Pepper

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Capitals.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

340g ℮

