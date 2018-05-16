By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kellogg's Special K Milk Chocolate Chewy Delight 4X24g

Kellogg's Special K Milk Chocolate Chewy Delight 4X24g
£ 1.99
£2.08/100g
Per 24g portion
  • Energy400kJ 96kcal
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1668 kJ

Product Description

  • High fibre mixed cereal bar with a milk chocolate drizzle, dipped in a smooth milk chocolate layer
  • High fibre mixed cereal bar with a chocolate drizzle, dipped in a creamy milk chocolate layer.
  • High fibre
  • 96 calories
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 96g
  • High fibre

Information

Ingredients

Cereals (Oats {15%}, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour), Milk Chocolate (21%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers {Soy Lecithin, E476}, Flavouring), Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed), Fructose, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Return to

  • Kellogg's Consumer Carelines: (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066.
  • Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
  • Kellogg's,
  • Orange Tower,
  • MediaCityUK,
  • Salford,
  • Greater Manchester,
  • M50 2HF.

Net Contents

4 x 24g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g24 g
Energy1668 kJ400 kJ
-398 kcal96 kcal
Fat13 g3.1 g
-of which saturates5.1 g1.2 g
Carbohydrate57 g14 g
-of which sugars24 g5.8 g
Fibre 17 g4.1 g
Protein5.2 g1.2 g
Salt0.43 g0.1 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

