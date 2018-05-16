Kellogg's Special K Milk Chocolate Chewy Delight 4X24g

- Energy400kJ 96kcal5%
Product Description
- High fibre mixed cereal bar with a milk chocolate drizzle, dipped in a smooth milk chocolate layer
- High fibre mixed cereal bar with a chocolate drizzle, dipped in a creamy milk chocolate layer.
- High fibre
- 96 calories
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 96g
- High fibre
Information
Ingredients
Cereals (Oats {15%}, Rice Flour, Wheat Flour), Milk Chocolate (21%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers {Soy Lecithin, E476}, Flavouring), Oligofructose, Glucose Syrup, Inulin, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed), Fructose, Honey, Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Salt, Emulsifier (Soy Lecithin), Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Carbonate, Antioxidant (Tocopherol Rich Extract)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, other Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Kellogg's,
- Orange Tower,
- MediaCityUK,
- Salford,
- Greater Manchester,
- M50 2HF.
Return to
- Kellogg's Consumer Carelines: (UK) 0800 626066, (ROI) 1800 626066.
- Lines are open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday
Net Contents
4 x 24g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|24 g
|Energy
|1668 kJ
|400 kJ
|-
|398 kcal
|96 kcal
|Fat
|13 g
|3.1 g
|-of which saturates
|5.1 g
|1.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|14 g
|-of which sugars
|24 g
|5.8 g
|Fibre
|17 g
|4.1 g
|Protein
|5.2 g
|1.2 g
|Salt
|0.43 g
|0.1 g
