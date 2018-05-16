Jameson Black Barrel 70Cl

Product Description
- Irish Whiskey
- Jameson Black Barrel Irish Whiskey is a tribute to our coopers, who painstakingly give their barrels an additional charring to reveal their untold richness and complexity. Charring is an age-old method for invigorating barrels to intensify the taste.
- Time spent maturing in these double-charred barrels lends our whiskey a unique richness, with more intensified notes of vanilla sweetness and caramel, alongside toasted wood, fruit, and warm spice.
- Jameson Black Barrel - triple distilled, twice charred, for a rich smooth taste.
- We always like to say that everything you need to know about Jameson is right here - either on our bottle or in our bottle -encapsulating our full story. The label features our family crest and motto. Proclaiming ‘Sine Metu', it means ‘Without Fear'. It's the reason John Jameson first triple distilled Irish whiskey, creating Jameson Irish Whiskey as we know it. So in the spirit of Sine Metu, let us take you on a journey. Pull up a chair…
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
- Nose: Intense aromas of butterscotch, fudge and creamy toffee. Taste: Nutty notes are in abundance alongside the smooth sweetness of spice and vanilla. Finish: Enjoy the richness and intensity of toasted wood and vanilla
Alcohol Units
28
ABV
40% vol
Country
Ireland
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Ireland
Name and address
- The Bow Street Distillery,
- Dublin 7,
- Ireland.
Return to
- Pernod Ricard UK,
- Customer Services,
- Building 12 Chiswick Park,
- 566 Chiswick High Road,
- London,
- W4 5AN.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl
