Metanium Everyday Barrier Ointment 40G

Good at reducing nappy rash
Works well at helping prevent nappy rash. Acts like a barrier to stop the moisture going back on to and irritating sensitive skin. Not a treatment for existing nappy rash but helps stop it happening in the first place.
Excellent protection
This cream provides excellent protection against nappy rash and helps to clear any rash up quickly. Lasts quite a while as the cream goes a long way. Only downside is that it is in a tube and it keeps coming out when you don't need anymore - would be better in a tub.