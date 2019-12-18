By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Metanium Everyday Barrier Ointment 40G

5(2)Write a review
Product Description

  • Barrier Ointment
  • Helps prevent nappy rash
  • Fragrance & lanolin free
  • Gentle enough to use at every nappy change
  • Metanium® Everyday Barrier Ointment cares for delicate skin by forming a barrier to help protect against the external irritants that can cause nappy rash.
  • A unique formulation that helps seal in the skin's natural moisture, keeping the skin soft, smooth and supple.
  • It contains no colours, fragrance or lanolin so can be used daily and at every nappy change.
  • Protection from nappy rash
  • Fragrance and lanolin free
  • For every nappy change
  • A gentle formulation that is suitable for most skin types
  • Pack size: 40g

Information

Ingredients

Titanium Dioxide, White Soft Paraffin, Light Liquid Paraffin, Dimeticone

Storage

Store below 25°C in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Read the entire carton before use.
  • Keep the carton as it contains important information about Metanium® Everyday Barrier Ointment.
  • How to use
  • Use daily at every nappy chance on clean dry skin, using clean dry hands. Apply a pea size amount to the skin, gently spreading the barrier ointment evenly to form a thin protective layer. Keep the tube nozzle clean of residue product to ensure the cap can be closed tightly.
  • A barrier ointment used on your baby's skin at every nappy change can form part of a healthy skincare routine.

Warnings

  • Before you use Metanium® Everyday Barrier Ointment
  • Do not use if you or your child:
  • Have an allergy to any of the ingredients listed.
  • Have broken, badly cracked, infected or bleeding skin.
  • Seek advice from your doctor or pharmacist in these cases.
  • Possible side effects
  • Rarely, mild skin irritation may occur. If you notice this or any other side effect from using the ointment, stop use and tell your doctor or pharmacist. They will tell you what to do.
  • Precautions
  • Metanium® Everyday Barrier Ointment contains titanium dioxide, which may stain dark fabrics white.
  • Avoid contact with the eyes.
  • For external use only. If accidentally swallowed, seek medical advice immediately and show this carton.
  • Keep out of the reach and sight of children.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.
  • www.metanium.co.uk

Net Contents

40g ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Good at reducing nappy rash

5 stars

Works well at helping prevent nappy rash. Acts like a barrier to stop the moisture going back on to and irritating sensitive skin. Not a treatment for existing nappy rash but helps stop it happening in the first place.

Excellent protection

5 stars

This cream provides excellent protection against nappy rash and helps to clear any rash up quickly. Lasts quite a while as the cream goes a long way. Only downside is that it is in a tube and it keeps coming out when you don't need anymore - would be better in a tub.

