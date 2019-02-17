By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant Roll On 50Ml

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£3.00/100ml
  • Tested on sensitive skin with 0% alcohol
  • Especially developed for sensitive skin – with chamomile extract & avocado oil
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection & NIVEA® MEN Care Complex
  • Helps to prevent skin irritation
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, PPG-15 Stearyl Ether, Steareth-2, Steareth-21, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Glycine Soja Oil, Trisodium EDTA, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Warnings

  • Directions: Roll on evenly and allow to dry before getting dressed. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin.

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd., Birmingham, B37 7YS, UK www.NIVEA.com

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

This is very good as i have sensitive skin, i woul

5 stars

This is very good as i have sensitive skin, i would normaly buy unperfumed but this is ok, smells nice too, not just for men.

