Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

If your into sport avoid
Recently tried this product due to sensitive skin so no issues BUT the draw back it has little prevention of perspiration. More so if your into exercise. It leads me to believe that all NIVEA have done is reduce the concentration to prevent any flares of skin irritation to that of other ranges to attract a market and hope that the vast majority of users don’t exercise much.
Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Deodorant
I'm very active person all day outside great I've got this deodorant which help me smell nice and fresh all day without marks on my sports clothing or my works shirts and keep me feel comfy in every situation. I have also very sensitive skin so that deodorant without alcohol is the best thing for me because after use other brands deodorants my skin get irritated and horribly painful. Nivea Deodorant is in large handy bottle and I'm taking it everywhere. Already recommended to all men in my family and to my friends and need to buy another one soon! O [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice, fresh deodorant
I didn’t use Nivea products for a while and was surprised and very happy how good it worked. It lasted all day long with nice, fresh smell. Will definitely buy it again and recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
NIVEA Men Sensitive Protect Deodorant
NIVEA Men Sensitive I used this for two weeks and I'm very happy with fragrance . Keep you nice smell all day long. Doesn't leave marks . Recommended to every man :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea sensitive
I used this for few days and I'm very happy with fragrance . Keep you nice smell all.day long. Doesn't leave marks . Recommended to every man. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Sensitive
Smell is to strong for me. I can still smell that after will. Also is not good enough for me because my last antyperspirant last much more longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Men Sensitive
ITS WORKING !!! I never had so good protect deodorant spray as Nivea Men Sensitive. Its realy good smell and care on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Highly reccommend
Honestly I have used this before and I'm always satisfied. Nivea Men Sensitive Protect makes me confident and never let me down. Will buy this on future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea sensitive deodorant
This is an excellent product, whether it be a long shift in work or a hard session in the gym, I had full confidence that I was still smelling clean and fresh. The product has a fresh smell and being sensitive it doesn’t generate the burn experienced with some other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nivea Men Sensitive Protect , Love it !
First off it was the smell that hits you , its really nice , my wife loved it ! It kept me dry and smelling nice all day , and no white marks which was a bonus. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]