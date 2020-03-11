By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Antiperspirant Deodorant 250Ml

4.5(44)Write a review
£ 1.86
£0.74/100ml

Offer

  • Tested on sensitive skin with 0% alcohol
  • 0% ethyl alcohol
  • Skin tolerance dermatologically approved
  • 48h effective anti-perspirant protection & NIVEA® MEN Care Complex
  • Especially developed for sensitive skin - with chamomile extract & avocado oil
  • Helps to prevent skin irritation
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Parfum, Chamomilla Recutita Flower Extract, Bisabolol, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Glycine Soja Oil, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, BHT, Linalool, Geraniol, Citronellol

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.
  • Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray.
  • Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.

Warnings

  • Directions: Shake well before use. Hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Allow product to dry completely before getting dressed.
  • Danger: Extremely flammable aerosol. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Empty can before recycling. Use exclusively for the intended purpose. Do not spray into eyes. Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Avoid prolonged spraying and direct inhalation. Keep out of reach of children. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY.

Recycling info

Aerosol. Aluminium Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Return to

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

44 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

If your into sport avoid

1 stars

Recently tried this product due to sensitive skin so no issues BUT the draw back it has little prevention of perspiration. More so if your into exercise. It leads me to believe that all NIVEA have done is reduce the concentration to prevent any flares of skin irritation to that of other ranges to attract a market and hope that the vast majority of users don’t exercise much.

Misclassified

1 stars

Advertised as an antiperspirant deodorant, this is fact just an antiperspirant.

Nivea Men Sensitive Protect Deodorant

5 stars

I'm very active person all day outside great I've got this deodorant which help me smell nice and fresh all day without marks on my sports clothing or my works shirts and keep me feel comfy in every situation. I have also very sensitive skin so that deodorant without alcohol is the best thing for me because after use other brands deodorants my skin get irritated and horribly painful. Nivea Deodorant is in large handy bottle and I'm taking it everywhere. Already recommended to all men in my family and to my friends and need to buy another one soon! O [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice, fresh deodorant

5 stars

I didn’t use Nivea products for a while and was surprised and very happy how good it worked. It lasted all day long with nice, fresh smell. Will definitely buy it again and recommend to others. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

NIVEA Men Sensitive Protect Deodorant

5 stars

NIVEA Men Sensitive I used this for two weeks and I'm very happy with fragrance . Keep you nice smell all day long. Doesn't leave marks . Recommended to every man :) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea sensitive

5 stars

I used this for few days and I'm very happy with fragrance . Keep you nice smell all.day long. Doesn't leave marks . Recommended to every man. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Sensitive

3 stars

Smell is to strong for me. I can still smell that after will. Also is not good enough for me because my last antyperspirant last much more longer. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea Men Sensitive

5 stars

ITS WORKING !!! I never had so good protect deodorant spray as Nivea Men Sensitive. Its realy good smell and care on my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Highly reccommend

5 stars

Honestly I have used this before and I'm always satisfied. Nivea Men Sensitive Protect makes me confident and never let me down. Will buy this on future. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nivea sensitive deodorant

5 stars

This is an excellent product, whether it be a long shift in work or a hard session in the gym, I had full confidence that I was still smelling clean and fresh. The product has a fresh smell and being sensitive it doesn’t generate the burn experienced with some other products. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

