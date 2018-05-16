Just For Men Hair Colour Real Black

Product Description
- Moustache & Beard Brush-In Colour Gel Real Black M-55
- Gets Rid of Grey + Thicker Fuller Look
- Penetrates coarse facial hair. Softens as it colours. Works with your natural colour for a more even, fuller look.
- Easy Brush-In Formula
- No mess. No-drip gel. Brush designed to evenly distribute colour with ease.
- Long Lasting
- Will not wash out. Lasts until the grey grows back.
- Manage your Grey your Way.
- You've Got Options.
- Original Formula:
- Easy 5 minute Shampoo-In Formula.
- Ultra: Ultra-Easy - just squeeze into the comb and apply. Ultra-gentle on hair.
- Touch of Grey: Gets rid of Some of the grey, not all for a Salt&Pepper look.
- Control GX: Shampoo with breakthrough technology that reduces grey with each shampoo.
- Easy brush-in
- Great for sideburns too
- Eliminates grey for a thicker, fuller look
- Smoothes & softens coarse facial hair
- Multiple uses
- The world's leader in men's haircolour
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Coco-Glucoside, Aminomethyl Propanol, p-Phenylenediamine, Resorcinol, 4-Chlororesorcinol, Carbomer, m-Aminophenol, Parfum, 2, 4-Diaminophenoxyethanol Sulfate, N, N-Bis (2-Hydroxyethyl)-p-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Sodium Sulfite, Erythorbic Acid, p-Aminophenol, Caramel, Trisodium EDTA, Cinnamidopropyltrimonium Chloride, Laurdimonium Hydroxypropyl Hydrolyzed Wheat Protein, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Chamomilla Recutita (Matricaria) Flower Extract, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Linalool, Limonene, Alphalsomethyl-lonone, Benzyl Benzoate, (RD-004717), Colour Developer: Aqua, Cetyl Alcohol, Hydrogen Peroxide, Glyceryl Stearate, PEG-100 Stearate, Steareth-2, Laureth-23, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Extract, Colloidal Oatmeal, Etidronic Acid, Maltodextrin. (RD-005111)
Produce of
Made in U.S.A. of U.S. and imported components
Preparation and Usage
- Shade Selection Tips
- Can't decide between 2 shades?
- Try the lighter one first. You can always go darker later.
- Only have a little bit of grey?
- Go with the lighter shade first for the most natural look.
- Eliminates grey for a thicker, fuller look
- Brush in, 5 minutes, shampoo out
- Always remember to do the 48-hour skin allergy test before use
- The mixing ratio is 1:1
Warnings
Name and address
- Combe International Limited,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 9RX.
Return to
- Comments, Concerns or Questions?
- Contact Combe Consumer Care:
- care@combe.co.uk
- Call: 0333 321 5254
Lower age limit
16 Years
Safety information
SAFETY WARNINGS HAIR COLOURANTS CAN CAUSE SEVERE ALLERGIC REACTIONS. READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS. THIS PRODUCT IS NOT INTENDED FOR USE ON PERSONS UNDER THE AGE OF 16. TEMPORARY "BLACK HENNA" TATTOOS MAY INCREASE YOUR RISK OF ALLERGY. BEFORE USING THIS PRODUCT, YOU MUST PERFORM A PRELIMINARY 48-HOUR SKIN ALLERGY PATCH TEST ACCORDING TO ENCLOSED LEAFLET. DO NOT COLOUR YOUR HAIR IF: You have a rash on your face or sensitive, irritated, and damaged scalp. You have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair. You have experienced a reaction to a temporary "black henna" tattoo in the past. AVOID CONTACT WITH EYES. RINSE IMMEDIATELY IF PRODUCT COMES INTO CONTACT WITH EYES. DO NOT USE TO DYE EYELASHES OR EYEBROWS. RINSE HAIR WELL AFTER APPLICATION. WEAR GLOVES PROVIDED. READ AND FOLLOW INSTRUCTIONS ON ENCLOSED LEAFLET. CONTAINS HYDROGEN PEROXIDE, RESORCINOL AND PHENYLENEDIAMINES. Some people may have an allergic reaction to hair colourants. Remember to perform the 48-hour skin allergy patch (alert) test before each use even if you have previously used this or other haircolouring products. For this reason, buy this product two days before you intend to use it. In rare cases, use of hair dye has been associated with skin depigmentation (skin lightening or loss of skin colour), which may be temporary or permanent. If you notice any skin depigmentation or other allergic reaction such as discomfort or severe itching, discontinue use immediately. Do not use this product at all if you have skin depigmentation problems such as white patches on your skin (a condition called vitiligo) or if you have a family history of skin depigmentation problems, as an allergic reaction may cause temporary or permanent loss of skin pigment. FOR EXTERNAL USE ONLY. KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
